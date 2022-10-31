Highland Spring Pear & Elderflower Spring Water 4X330ml

On offer price I will buy, full price I won't.
Positives are: nice enough taste, recyclable container, low in sugar (4 stars for that.) Negatives are: after carbonated water main ingredient seems to be apple juice from concentrates, which is mentioned nowhere on the can except in the miscroscopic ingredients list on the side; overpriced (2 stars for all that, so only 3 overall) Expected better from Highland Spring.
In need of a little more fruit flavour
Overall very pleasant tasting. Would have appreciated a little more of the fruit no more than 0.5% more juice.
A bit pricey!
Pleasant enough but I feel quite pricey compared to other similar buys.
Refreshing drink
This tastes good. I don’t like overly sweet drinks or things with artificial sweeteners this has no sugar or sweeteners. 33calories per can.
Tasty but expensive
I really like this product, it tastes good. It's light and refreshing and added bonus of low calorie. Only criticism is that it's quite expensive. If you compare to a 4 pack of any other fizzy drink, this is definitely on the higher end of costing. I will buy it again but not as often as I'd like to because of the cost.
I like this because it’s healthy option for a fizz
I like this because it’s healthy option for a fizzy drink. It has a nice but subtle taste but definitely still tastes like sparkling water