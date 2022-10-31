We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Highland Spring Pear & Elderflower Spring Water 4X330ml

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Highland Spring Pear & Elderflower Spring Water 4X330ml
£3.25
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Spring Water
  • A wildly fruity blend of naturally refreshing Highland Spring sparkling water, bursting with crisp and juicy pear, and delicately floral elderflower. Just 33 calories.
  • Feel a surge of sparkling fruitiness
  • Good Shopping Guide - Ethical Company
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Natural Flavourings (Elderflower, Pear, with other Natural Flavourings), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • (GB): Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • PH4 1QA.
  • (EU/NI): Hartziotis Trading Co Ltd.,
  • 2540 Dhali,
  • Nicosia,

Return to

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • PH4 1QA.
  • www.highlandspring.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy36kJ / 9kcal
Fat0g
Carbohydrates1.8g
- of which is sugars1.7g
Protein0g
Salt0g
View all Flavoured Water - Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

On offer price I will buy, full price I won't.

3 stars

Positives are: nice enough taste, recyclable container, low in sugar (4 stars for that.) Negatives are: after carbonated water main ingredient seems to be apple juice from concentrates, which is mentioned nowhere on the can except in the miscroscopic ingredients list on the side; overpriced (2 stars for all that, so only 3 overall) Expected better from Highland Spring.

In need of a little more fruit flavour

4 stars

Overall very pleasant tasting. Would have appreciated a little more of the fruit no more than 0.5% more juice.

A bit pricey!

4 stars

Pleasant enough but I feel quite pricey compared to other similar buys.

Refreshing drink

5 stars

This tastes good. I don’t like overly sweet drinks or things with artificial sweeteners this has no sugar or sweeteners. 33calories per can.

Tasty but expensive

4 stars

I really like this product, it tastes good. It's light and refreshing and added bonus of low calorie. Only criticism is that it's quite expensive. If you compare to a 4 pack of any other fizzy drink, this is definitely on the higher end of costing. I will buy it again but not as often as I'd like to because of the cost.

I like this because it’s healthy option for a fizz

4 stars

I like this because it’s healthy option for a fizzy drink. It has a nice but subtle taste but definitely still tastes like sparkling water

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here