Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Mini Fillets Cajun 120g

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Char-Grilled Chicken Style Mini Fillets Made from Wheat and Pea Protein Marinated with Cajun Seasoning.
- We're Squeaky Bean® your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of plant-based food you can happily crave.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready-To-Eat
- Tuck Into Tasty
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Protein (18%) (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Cajun Seasoning (7%) (Ground Smoked Paprika, Caster Sugar, Ground Coriander, Cornflour, Roasted Garlic Granules, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Lemon Juice Powder (Lemon Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin), Onion Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Ground Cayenne, Dried Oregano, Sunflower Oil), Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Agar, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: We've made these pieces ready to eat so you can use them just like the chicken you used to buy.
If you want to fry or microwave, remove from tray first.
Microwave: Heat on full power for 35 secs 800 w. All microwaves vary. Guide only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Char-Grilled Sliders & Spicy Slaw
- Ingredients:
- - Squeaky Bean® Char-grilled Cajun Mini Fillets
- - Ciabatta Rolls
- - Shredded Cucumber
- - Shredded Carrot
- - Shredded White Cabbage
- - Shredded Red Chilli
- - Your Favourite Mayo
- - Sriracha
- Cut ope & toast your ciabatta rolls.
- Mix all the shredded veg with your favourite mayo & spicy Sriracha sauce.
- Flash your mini fillets in the pan until hot through.
- Assemble.
- Ready in 10 mins
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|796kJ / 191kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|9.3g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|21g
|Salt
|0.9g
