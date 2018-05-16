We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Pret Chipotle Ketchup 250G

Pret Chipotle Ketchup 250G
£ 1.95
£0.78/100g

New

Product Description

  • A spicy, smoky ketchup with chipotle chilli.
  • Under license from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • Pret® is a registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • With smoky chipotle chilli & tomato
  • Bringing Pret joy to your Home
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Pepper, Tomato (19%) (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Chipotle Pepper in Adobo Sauce (3%) (Chipotle Pepper, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Pepper, Concentrated Lime Juice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut, Peanut and Sesame allergy sufferers.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before: See top of cap.

Number of uses

Serves approx. 15

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy314kJ/74 kcal
Fat1.0g
of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate15g
of which sugars12g
Fibre1.1g
Protein0.8g
Salt1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

