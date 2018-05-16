Pret Chipotle Ketchup 250G
Product Description
- A spicy, smoky ketchup with chipotle chilli.
- Under license from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Pret® is a registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- With smoky chipotle chilli & tomato
- Bringing Pret joy to your Home
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Pepper, Tomato (19%) (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Chipotle Pepper in Adobo Sauce (3%) (Chipotle Pepper, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Pepper, Concentrated Lime Juice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Nut, Peanut and Sesame allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before: See top of cap.
Number of uses
Serves approx. 15
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|314kJ/74 kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|of which sugars
|12g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
