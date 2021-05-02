Simplycook Japanese Miso Rice Bowl Kit 55G

Flavoursome, spicy medium hot in my opinion.
A bit more fiddly than the tasty Indochinese Simply Cook but still easy and well worth trying. Takes about 20mins plus oven heating time. I served it with chopped spinach as I like extra veg. Recipe doesn't say what size to cut pieces of chicken but I think several small fillet sized pieces easiest to put rub mix on (1st pot) and cook quickly in oven 15-20 mins. Next time I'm going to put a piece of foil on baking tray to catch juices and a few bits of Japanese Style Rub which may fall off chicken. I added a little extra water to rice, and also to the Shiro Miso Paste as I personally found the recipe amount too little. The optional 1 teaspoon of honey added to Shiro Miso Paste made dish even more tasty and I actually put it in a ramikin dish and heated in microwave for 20seconds before serving as I didn't want it to cool my meal. You could even serve on a date night to impress with your culinary skills, even if non existent like mine :-)
Okay but more spicy than expected!
Nice miso flavour. However 20 minutes to cook a chicken breast isn't realistic. The other issue is spice level this claims to be mild. It's not it was spicy!