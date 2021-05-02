We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Simplycook Japanese Miso Rice Bowl Kit 55G

3.5(2)Write a review
Simplycook Japanese Miso Rice Bowl Kit 55G
£ 2.50
£4.55/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Japanese Miso Rice Bowl Recipe Kit
  • Japanese Miso Rice Bowl Recipe Kit
  • 3 Pots. 20 Minutes. 1 Incredible Meal
  • Pot 1 - Japanese Style Rub - Savoury rub with garlic, onion & citrus peel
  • Pot 2 - Spicy Rice Stock - Spicy veg stock with ginger & seaweed
  • Pot 3 - Shiro Miso Paste - White miso with an intense umani hit
  • 3 unique flavour pots and an easy-to-follow recipe to cook an incredible meal.
  • Just add a few fresh ingredients (serves 2):
  • CHEFS PICK
  • 2 Chicken Fillets
  • 80g Green Beans
  • 250g Long Grain Rice (cooked pouch)
  • Increase amounts to serve 3+
  • WHY NOT TRY?
  • Try this with pork, cook in the same way as the chicken.
  • Or to make this vegan-friendly with plant-based chicken style pieces: fry until golden, add the Japanese Style Rub and cook gently for 2 mins before serving.
  • ELEVATE YOUR PLATE!
  • Top with sliced spring onions and sesame seeds.
  • Hungry for more? Discover over 100 recipes, delivered through your letterbox, as often as you want them.
  • Try 4 recipes for free (just £1 for delivery) at simplycook.com/try
  • 3 Pots, 20 Minutes, 1 Incredible Meal
  • Use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
  • What's Inside?
  • 3 flavour pots to transform humble ingredients into an incredible meal.
  • 1 Japanese Style Rub - A savoury rub with garlic, onion and citrus peel
  • 2 Spicy Rice Stock - A spicy veg stock with ginger & seaweed
  • 3 Shiro Miso Paste - White Miso with an intense umani hit
  • 3 Pots, 20 Minutes, 1 Incredible Meal
  • Japanese style rub + spicy rice stock + shiro miso paste
  • 3 Step Recipe Inside
  • Chilli rating - mild heat - 1
  • 20 mins cooking
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Japanese Style Rub: Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Soy Sauce [Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt], Roasted Garlic Granules, Ground Spices (White Pepper, Fennel, Ginger), Onion Granules, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Peel Granules, Orange Peel Granules, Crushed Chilli, Kelp, Spicy Rice Stock: Glucose Syrup, Water, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Orange Juice Concentrate, Kelp Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Carrot Extract Powder, Garlic Puree, Mushroom Extract Powder, Ground Cayenne, Ground Ginger, Ginger Puree, Shiro Miso Paste: Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Salt, White Miso Powder (Rice Soybeans, Salt, Koji Starter), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Cornflour, Ginger Puree, Concentrated Carrot Juice

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Get Prepped
Heat the oven to 200C / fan 180C / gas mark 6
Slice the green beans
Step 1
Marinate the chicken in the Japanese Style Rub on a lined oven tray, then cook in the oven for 15-20 mins, or until cooked through.
Meanwhile, boil the green beans in a pan of boiling water for 2-3 mins, or until just tender, then drain and keep aside.
Step 2
In the same pan, gently heat the Spicy Rice Stock with 50ml water until mixed through.
Add the cooked rice and stir fry for 2-3 mins, or until it has absorbed the stock and is piping hot.
Step 3
Mix the Shiro Miso Paste with 2 tbsp water in a small bowl (along with 1 tsp sugar or honey, if you like).
Serve & Enjoy!
Serve the chicken with the rice and green beans.
Drizzle your Shiro Miso sauce over the dish, and top with any extra garnishes.
We know every oven, hob & grill is different, so these guidelines only.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Hot It Works
  • Just add a few fresh ingredients
  • Pick a protein: Chicken (Chef's Pick), pork, fish or plant-based chicken/beef style pieces
  • +
  • Pick a veg: Green beans (Chef's Pick), tender green veg (asparagus, tenderstem broccoli) or stir-fry veg
  • +
  • Pick a carb: Long grain (Chef's Pick), Basmati or wholegrain rice
  • The Chef's Pick
  • We like to use 2 chicken fillets along with 80g green beans and 250g cooked long grain rice.
  • Why Not Try?
  • Try this with pork. Cook in the same way as the chicken.
  • Or make this vegan-friendly with plant-based chicken style pieces: fry until golden, add the Japanese Style Rub and cook gently for 2 mins before servings.
  • Elevate your Plate
  • Top with sliced spring onions and sesame seeds.

Number of uses

2 person portion

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SimplyCook,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per half kit
Energy1265kJ348kJ
-303kcal84kcal
Fat15.2g4.2g
of which saturates1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate35.4g9.8g
of which sugars21.3g5.9g
Fibre1.7g0.5g
Protein6.1g1.7g
Salt6.37g1.75g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Flavoursome, spicy medium hot in my opinion.

5 stars

A bit more fiddly than the tasty Indochinese Simply Cook but still easy and well worth trying. Takes about 20mins plus oven heating time. I served it with chopped spinach as I like extra veg. Recipe doesn't say what size to cut pieces of chicken but I think several small fillet sized pieces easiest to put rub mix on (1st pot) and cook quickly in oven 15-20 mins. Next time I'm going to put a piece of foil on baking tray to catch juices and a few bits of Japanese Style Rub which may fall off chicken. I added a little extra water to rice, and also to the Shiro Miso Paste as I personally found the recipe amount too little. The optional 1 teaspoon of honey added to Shiro Miso Paste made dish even more tasty and I actually put it in a ramikin dish and heated in microwave for 20seconds before serving as I didn't want it to cool my meal. You could even serve on a date night to impress with your culinary skills, even if non existent like mine :-)

Okay but more spicy than expected!

2 stars

Nice miso flavour. However 20 minutes to cook a chicken breast isn't realistic. The other issue is spice level this claims to be mild. It's not it was spicy!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here