Cornetto Miniature 5 Chocolate and 5 Classic 280ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream and chocolate flavour coating (12%) in a wafer cone (21%) with hazelnut pieces (3%) and chocolate flavour topping (10%)
- Introducing Cornetto Miniature- a delicious, new way of snacking our Cornetto ice creams on the go! Our new, mini format for Cornetto introduces a unique experience to enjoying the delicious flavours of a Cornetto. Coming in two flavours of delicious vanilla, and tasty chocolate, these pint-sized ice cream cones are sure to bring joy! Our vanilla flavour Cornetto Miniature contains vanilla flavour ice cream encased in a wafer cone, topped with hazelnut pieces, and featuring our all-important chocolatey tip. Our chocolate Cornetto Miniature contains chocolate ice cream encased in a wafer cone with our iconic Cornetto chocolatey tip, topped with hazelnut pieces. These mini versions of the well-loved Cornetto are perfect for bringing people together to share a tasty frozen treat all-year-round. Our tasty Cornetto Miniatures contain 5 vanilla flavour mini Cornetto's and 5 chocolate flavour mini Cornetto’s per pack, perfect for sharing with friends and family. For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last. Taking your taste buds on a delicious journey from the tasty hazelnut topping, through the smooth vanilla ice cream, down to the crunchy wafer cone - and of course ending with the legendary chocolatey tip. Try a Cornetto Miniature ice cream cone today! For more information, please visit our website.
- Cornetto Miniatures are a new way of snacking Cornetto ice creams on the go!
- Our Cornetto Miniature ice cream cones come in vanilla flavour ice cream cones, and chocolate flavour ice cream cones
- Our new format for Cornetto introduces a different and exciting way of enjoying ice cream!
- Cornetto Miniatures are ideal as a frozen dessert or mid-afternoon snack
- One pack of Cornetto Miniatures contains 5 miniature vanilla ice cream cones, and 5 miniature chocolate ice cream cones- perfect for sharing with family and friends!
- Share some Cornetto Miniatures ice cream cones to bring flavour and joy to any occasion!
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Ice cream [reconstituted skimmed MILK, water, sugar, glucose syrup, vegetable fat (coconut oil), MILK solids, dextrose, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), natural flavouring (contains MILK)], wafer cone [WHEAT flour, sugar, vegetable fat (coconut oil), emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), salt, burned sugar syrup], chocolate compound [sugar, vegetable fat (coconut, sunflower) in varying proportions, fat reduced cocoa powder (12%), emulsifier (ammonium phosphatides)], milk chocolate compound topping [vegetable fat (coconut), sugar, fat reduced cocoa powder (13%), skimmed MILK powder, emulsifier (ammonium phosphatides)], HAZELNUT pieces. May contain egg, soy, pistachio, almond and pecan. WARNING: may contain shells of nuts
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Greece
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
280 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1481 kJ
|984 kJ
|281 kJ
|3%
|Energy (kcal)
|354 kcal
|240 kcal
|67 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|13 g
|3.7 g
|5%
|of which saturates (g)
|15 g
|10 g
|2.8 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|39 g
|26 g
|7.4 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|27 g
|19 g
|5.2 g
|6%
|Protein (g)
|4.2 g
|2.9 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.11 g
|0.07 g
|0.02 g
|1%
|1 portion = 19 g e. (Pack contains 10 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
