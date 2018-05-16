Roysters Bubble Chips T-Bone Steak Flavoured 5X21g
New
- Energy473kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2253kJ
Product Description
- T-Bone Steak Flavour Reformed Potato Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Have you tried our other great snack brands?
- Wheats Crunchies®
- Discos®
- Nik Naks®
- Terracycle®
- Please dispose of this pack responsibly.
- Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Cooked with 100% Sunflower Oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (31%), Rice Flour, T-Bone Steak Flavour [Rice Flour, Salt, Flavourings (contains Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk), Dried Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate; Sugar, Maltodextrin, Spices & Herbs], Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
5 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21g Pack
|Energy
|2253kJ
|473kJ
|-
|540kcal
|113kcal
|Fat
|32g
|6.7g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|12g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.38g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021