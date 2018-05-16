The Palm By Whispering Angel Rose 75Cl

- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- Pale pink with green hues both of which are clear & very expressive. Great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate. The freshness is coupled with exceptional length and roundness. Crisp and suave finish.
Region of Origin
Provence & Corsica
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Caves D'Esclans
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Caves D'Esclans
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carigan
Vinification Details
- Harvest from sunrise to noon. Optical grape sorting. No maceration. Destemming and crushing to limit oxidation. Aging on fine lees in stainless steel vats.
History
- The first traces of the Chateau's site date back to Gaullist times. The Chateau's cellar structure or foundation housed an original Chateau tha was given by the Comte de Provence to Gérard de Villeneuve, in 1201. The current château, inspired by Tuscan Villa design, was built during the mid 19th century.
Regional Information
- Château d'Esclans is located on an exceptional site, on elevated land near the Gorges de Pennafort, and northwest of the Roman city of Frejus.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caves D'Esclans,
- Négociant Vinificateur,
- À F-83920 La Motte.
Return to
- Caves D'Esclans,
- Négociant Vinificateur,
- À F-83920 La Motte
- www.wineinmoderation.com
- www.esclans.com
Net Contents
750ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.