The Palm By Whispering Angel Rose 75Cl

image 1 of The Palm By Whispering Angel Rose 75Cl
£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale pink with green hues both of which are clear & very expressive. Great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate. The freshness is coupled with exceptional length and roundness. Crisp and suave finish.

Region of Origin

Provence & Corsica

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Caves D'Esclans

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Caves D'Esclans

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carigan

Vinification Details

  • Harvest from sunrise to noon. Optical grape sorting. No maceration. Destemming and crushing to limit oxidation. Aging on fine lees in stainless steel vats.

History

  • The first traces of the Chateau's site date back to Gaullist times. The Chateau's cellar structure or foundation housed an original Chateau tha was given by the Comte de Provence to Gérard de Villeneuve, in 1201. The current château, inspired by Tuscan Villa design, was built during the mid 19th century.

Regional Information

  • Château d'Esclans is located on an exceptional site, on elevated land near the Gorges de Pennafort, and northwest of the Roman city of Frejus.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caves D'Esclans,
  • Négociant Vinificateur,
  • À F-83920 La Motte.

Return to

  • Caves D'Esclans,
  • Négociant Vinificateur,
  • À F-83920 La Motte
  • www.wineinmoderation.com
  • www.esclans.com

Net Contents

750ml

