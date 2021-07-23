We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kp Krunch Mix Texan Bbq Peanut & Snack Mix 105G

4.6(47)Write a review
Kp Krunch Mix Texan Bbq Peanut & Snack Mix 105G
£ 2.50
£23.81/kg

New

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy695kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2317kJ

Product Description

  • A Mix of Roasted Peanuts (36%), Maize Snacks (30%) & Crunchy Coated Peanuts (27%) with a Texas Barbecue Flavour Seasoning.
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Go nuts for our new Krunch Mix
  • We've mixed together peanuts with crunchy corn snacks and coated peanuts, using flavours that pack a punch to create a snack like no other.
  • KPow!
  • Why not try our Sour Cream & Chive flavour?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Percentages shown as mixed, may differ slightly in individual bags due to packing process.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Terracycle ® Please dispose of this pack responsibly. Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
  • Roasted Peanuts, Corn Snacks & Coated Peanuts
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Maize, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Texas Barbecue Flavour [Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Dried Tomato, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Smoked Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Dried Garlic, Oregano), Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Clove], Icing Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Garlic, Colour: Curcumin, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days. For Best Before date, see base of pack.

Number of uses

3 - 4 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-­de­-la-­Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy2317kJ695kJ
-553kcal166kcal
Fat37g11g
of which Saturates5.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate35g11g
of which Sugars5.7g1.7g
Fibre6.9g2.1g
Protein16g4.8g
Salt1.5g0.45g
3 - 4 servings per pack--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tasty and go well with beer

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

These snacks are very moreish. I had to stop myself eating them too quickly. Lovely crunch, lovely taste and go well with beer. A perfect snack for sports/movie watching

A great spicy and crunchy snack

4 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

The product is definitely something that I would continue to purchase, I like snacks with an extra little kick and this does the job. Its the sort of snack that I would enjoy with a couple of drinks.

Lovely taste and crunch!

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

If you like snacking and nuts , this is a quality snack with a nice flavour to it.

Tasty snack

4 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

These nuts are flavoursome and moreish. I always like a salty snack with a beers and these certainly did the trick. Sweet BBQ flavour with just the right amount of crunch. Would be good to have out at parties as a snack too.

VERY MOREISH

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

All i will say is the bag did not last long at all, as once opened I just couldn't stop nibbling at them. Krunch Mix Texas BBq really do have a strong BBQ taste. I will certainly be buying more but maybe try and share the next bag but am making no promises. Very moreish to say the least.

Fantastic Snack

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Wasn't sure about the combination or the flavour when we tried these but wow, they are great. Really crunchy and a nice alternative to crisps or nuts. Had to finish the whole bag in one go they are that good!

Love these

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Really loved these kp krunch mix texas bbq treats. These snacks are full of flavour and there's no mistaking the bbq flavour either.

Nice flavour

3 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

I thought this was full of flavour and very nutty. Would I buy this product in the shops again? Yes I would as I feel it would go down well at party's and birthdays or at christmas

Delicious

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

I'm a person who loves snacks ! I love snacks when I'm watching tv, when, I'm at work I'm snacking when driving and cooking! I swapped crisps for something less fatty, I always buy KP products because they are the best. Recently I tried Krunch Mix Texas BBQ and I'm in love, they're delicious ! I'll definitely try the others flavours for sure

