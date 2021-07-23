Kp Krunch Mix Texan Bbq Peanut & Snack Mix 105G

Tasty and go well with beer
Review from KP Snacks UK
These snacks are very moreish. I had to stop myself eating them too quickly. Lovely crunch, lovely taste and go well with beer. A perfect snack for sports/movie watching
A great spicy and crunchy snack
Review from KP Snacks UK
The product is definitely something that I would continue to purchase, I like snacks with an extra little kick and this does the job. Its the sort of snack that I would enjoy with a couple of drinks.
Lovely taste and crunch!
Review from KP Snacks UK
If you like snacking and nuts , this is a quality snack with a nice flavour to it.
Tasty snack
Review from KP Snacks UK
These nuts are flavoursome and moreish. I always like a salty snack with a beers and these certainly did the trick. Sweet BBQ flavour with just the right amount of crunch. Would be good to have out at parties as a snack too.
VERY MOREISH
Review from KP Snacks UK
All i will say is the bag did not last long at all, as once opened I just couldn't stop nibbling at them. Krunch Mix Texas BBq really do have a strong BBQ taste. I will certainly be buying more but maybe try and share the next bag but am making no promises. Very moreish to say the least.
Fantastic Snack
Review from KP Snacks UK
Wasn't sure about the combination or the flavour when we tried these but wow, they are great. Really crunchy and a nice alternative to crisps or nuts. Had to finish the whole bag in one go they are that good!
Love these
Review from KP Snacks UK
Really loved these kp krunch mix texas bbq treats. These snacks are full of flavour and there's no mistaking the bbq flavour either.
Nice flavour
Review from KP Snacks UK
I thought this was full of flavour and very nutty. Would I buy this product in the shops again? Yes I would as I feel it would go down well at party's and birthdays or at christmas
Delicious
Review from KP Snacks UK
I'm a person who loves snacks ! I love snacks when I'm watching tv, when, I'm at work I'm snacking when driving and cooking! I swapped crisps for something less fatty, I always buy KP products because they are the best. Recently I tried Krunch Mix Texas BBQ and I'm in love, they're delicious ! I'll definitely try the others flavours for sure