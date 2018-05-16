Philadelphia Light & Tasty Soft Cheese Snack 3 Pack 126G

- Energy390kJ 93kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928 kJ
Product Description
- Medium Fat Soft Cheese Dip with Breadsticks (29%) with added Wheat Dextrin (Dietary Fibre) and Wheat Germ.
- For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments: Visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
- Single packs not for individual sale.
- Light* & Tasty
- *Minimum 40 % less fat than Full Fat Philadelphia
- This box contains 3 x e 42 g packs of Philadelphia Snack
- Made with no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.
- 93 Calories
- Source of protein
- Baked, not fried
- Stays fresh out of the fridge for up to 4h
- Perfect on-the-go snack
- Made with pasteurised milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 126G
Information
Ingredients
Soft Cheese Dip: Medium Fat Soft Cheese (87%), Water, Modified Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid), Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Dextrin (2.9%), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Wheat Germ (1%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep RefrigeratedBest Before: See Tub
Warnings
- Young children should always be seated and supervised when eating.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
Net Contents
3 x 42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (42 g)
|**Reference Intakes
|Energy
|928 kJ
|390 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|221 kcal
|93 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|8.9 g
|3.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|6.4 g
|2.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|11 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|4.2 g
|1.8 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.6 g
|3.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.94 g
|0.40 g
|6 g
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Young children should always be seated and supervised when eating.
