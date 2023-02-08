We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Costa Hot Chocolate 300G

3.5(23)Write a review
£3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hot Chocolate Powdered Drink.
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Bring our coffee shop experience to your home with our utterly rich and creamy Costa hot chocolate. Whether it's coffee or cocoa beans, at Costa, we've used the best since we started out back in 1971. That's why all our beans are Rainforest Alliance Certified.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Under licence from Costa Limited.
  • Costa® is the registered trade mark of Costa Limited.
  • Rich & Creamy
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Powder* (35%), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Thickener: Cellulose Gum, Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Salt, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

Best before end: see base of canStore in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • The Perfect Pour
  • 1 Add 3-4 heaped teaspoons in a mug
  • 2 Fill with hot milk (or non-dairy alternative)
  • 3 Stir well, kick back and enjoy
  • So sit back, relax and enjoy this warm hug in a mug with your choice of milk or non-dairy alternative.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • help@costa-at-home.co.uk
  • allaboutfoodltd.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold
Energy1665 kJ
-394 kcal
Fat5.4 g
of which saturates3.3 g
Carbohydrate75 g
of which sugars52 g
Fibre7.6 g
Protein7.3 g
Salt0.72 g
Doesn't Stir In Properly!

1 stars

This stuff is absolute rubbish - it doesn't dissolve into the drink, no matter which method you use! Whether you stir straight into hot milk or stir into a tiny bit of hot or cold milk (tried both and neither works) to create a runny paste and then top up with hot milk, it just stubbornly stays lumpy and refuses to stir in. I've tried every method I can think of to stir this stuff in smoothly, but it just doesn't work. The powder stays lumpy and the milk doesn't take on enough flavour. It's not overly sweet either, which some people might prefer, but despite being able to see the sugar granules in it, I personally didn't find this sweet enough. Trying to use it up, but becoming frustrated enough to throw it straight in the bin.

Kids adore this hot chocolate

5 stars

My kids have a go to which is a hot chocolate. You need to make sure milk is very hot but they both say this is the best they have tasted. I will be buying bulk

Awful

1 stars

Awful , hard to dissolve and feels slimy when sipping , tastes and feels artificial.

More steps, but creamier than others

3 stars

I didn't realise that this hot chocolate is supposed to be mixed with milk and not hot water. The first time I tried it, I put it with water and it was really lumpy, not nice at all. The next few times, I added oat barista milk, frothed with my coffee machine, then heated it up in the microwave and it was a lot nicer. I don't think I will buy this hot chocolate again though, as I much prefer the Options one. It's more convenient as I just add hot water and a splash of soy milk. This is a creamier type of hot chocolate, though.

Best Hot Chocolate I have tasted in a long time, 2

5 stars

Best Hot Chocolate I have tasted in a long time, 2 heaped tea spoons topped up with hot water is perfect for me and at a great promo price just now

Amazing

5 stars

This is the best hot chocolate I have tried in a long time.

Tastes good although too sweet, hard to mix

2 stars

Very hard to dissolve - the powder is so fine it tends to leave a sticky mass at the bottom, no matter how much it's stirred. Tastes okay, although a little too sweet. Green & Blacks is far better.

Finally

5 stars

At last I can have my favourite hot chocolate at home, have to use a lot of the chocolate powder & obviously not quite as good as they do in costa with proper machine etc, but a close second. Make sure you make with milk not water.

Vile artificial sweetener

1 stars

vile, check the ingredients, it contains polydextrose, when me and hubby tried it, it had a synthetic sweetener taste to it, It also gave me a upset tummy, I thought surely Costa chocolate would be natural ingredients but low and behold it is not. One of the side affects of polydextrose is diarrhea.

Tooo much sugar

3 stars

Tooo much sugar - also have to use my whisk to break down cloggy lumps. Please please please bring back Black & Greens, a totally different catagory and I can also add the small amount of sugar I desire.

