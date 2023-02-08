Costa Hot Chocolate 300G

Doesn't Stir In Properly!
This stuff is absolute rubbish - it doesn't dissolve into the drink, no matter which method you use! Whether you stir straight into hot milk or stir into a tiny bit of hot or cold milk (tried both and neither works) to create a runny paste and then top up with hot milk, it just stubbornly stays lumpy and refuses to stir in. I've tried every method I can think of to stir this stuff in smoothly, but it just doesn't work. The powder stays lumpy and the milk doesn't take on enough flavour. It's not overly sweet either, which some people might prefer, but despite being able to see the sugar granules in it, I personally didn't find this sweet enough. Trying to use it up, but becoming frustrated enough to throw it straight in the bin.
Kids adore this hot chocolate
My kids have a go to which is a hot chocolate. You need to make sure milk is very hot but they both say this is the best they have tasted. I will be buying bulk
Awful
Awful , hard to dissolve and feels slimy when sipping , tastes and feels artificial.
More steps, but creamier than others
I didn't realise that this hot chocolate is supposed to be mixed with milk and not hot water. The first time I tried it, I put it with water and it was really lumpy, not nice at all. The next few times, I added oat barista milk, frothed with my coffee machine, then heated it up in the microwave and it was a lot nicer. I don't think I will buy this hot chocolate again though, as I much prefer the Options one. It's more convenient as I just add hot water and a splash of soy milk. This is a creamier type of hot chocolate, though.
Best Hot Chocolate I have tasted in a long time, 2
Best Hot Chocolate I have tasted in a long time, 2 heaped tea spoons topped up with hot water is perfect for me and at a great promo price just now
Amazing
This is the best hot chocolate I have tried in a long time.
Tastes good although too sweet, hard to mix
Very hard to dissolve - the powder is so fine it tends to leave a sticky mass at the bottom, no matter how much it's stirred. Tastes okay, although a little too sweet. Green & Blacks is far better.
Finally
At last I can have my favourite hot chocolate at home, have to use a lot of the chocolate powder & obviously not quite as good as they do in costa with proper machine etc, but a close second. Make sure you make with milk not water.
Vile artificial sweetener
vile, check the ingredients, it contains polydextrose, when me and hubby tried it, it had a synthetic sweetener taste to it, It also gave me a upset tummy, I thought surely Costa chocolate would be natural ingredients but low and behold it is not. One of the side affects of polydextrose is diarrhea.
Tooo much sugar
Tooo much sugar - also have to use my whisk to break down cloggy lumps. Please please please bring back Black & Greens, a totally different catagory and I can also add the small amount of sugar I desire.