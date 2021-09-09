We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Beavertown Neck Oil Session Ipa 4X330ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Beavertown Neck Oil Session Ipa 4X330ml
£ 7.50
£5.69/litre
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cans of Beer
  • For our full range of beers. Awesome merch and more info check out shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk
  • Tasting Notes
  • Appearance: Bright Straw Yellow
  • Aroma: Pineapple and Tropical Fruit
  • Taste: Upfront Passionfruit Flavours with a Crisp. Dry Finish
  • Our any day. Any time. Easy drinking. Go to IPA. This started life as a home-brew. We wanted to create a light. Crisp. Punchy, go to beer! A beer that you know you can pick up and appreciate or simply kick back. Relax and oil your neck with (the name neck oil comes from our founder. Logan, fondly remembering his grandad stating that he was "off down the pub for a pint of neck oil").
  • Extra pale base malts are used to keep it crisp and give the hops a great platform to dance on. Masses of hop additions during the whirlpool and a huge dose of dry hops make this a brilliantly 'easy' IPA. Keep your neck oil refrigerated and drink as fresh as possible
  • 1.4 UK Units Per Can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • Voted Gold - By The World's Best Beer Judges, The International Beer Challenge 2019
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Hops: Columbus Centennial, Simcoe Amarillo, Mosaic, Galaxy, Vic Secret, Malt: Extra Pale, Carapils, Yeast: US-05

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Upfront Passionfruit Flavours with a Crisp. Dry Finish

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.3% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and Canned in the UK

Name and address

  • Beavertown Brewery,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • N17 9QP.

Return to

  • Beavertown Brewery,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • N17 9QP.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

the best. the end.

5 stars

literally the best IPA you can buy.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here