Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate 180G

Product Description
- Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate.
- Visit www.tonyschocolonely.com
- Hello there, I'm Tony's Chocolonely. I exist to end slavery in the chocolate industry. My mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. Together we'll make all chocolate 100% slave free. Are you in? Noticed that our bars aren't equally divided? That's because the chocolate industry is unequally divided. The profits aren't shared equally, so our bars can't be either.
- Fairtrade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 77%
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep cool, dry and dark, but not in the fridge.
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Name and address
- Tony's Chocolonely,
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2SX.
Return to
- + 31 (0)20 2051200
- mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 gram
|per serving (30g)
|RI* per serving
|Energy
|2280 kJ / 545 kcal
|684 kJ / 164 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|33.2 g
|10.0 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|20.0 g
|6.0 g
|30%
|Carbohydrates
|51.9 g
|15.6 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|50.7 g
|15.2 g
|17%
|Protein
|7.7 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.06 g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
