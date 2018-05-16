We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 14 Brownie Mini Bites

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From 14 Brownie Mini Bites
£ 2.50
£0.18/each
One brownie
  • Energy215kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • 14 Gluten free mini brownie bites made with Belgian dark chocolate, rice flour and almonds.
  • Soft baked with Belgian dark chocolate chunks for a rich brownie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Egg, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Almonds, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (11g)
Energy1958kJ / 469kcal215kJ / 52kcal
Fat27.8g3.1g
Saturates13.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate44.3g4.9g
Sugars34.3g3.8g
Fibre4.4g0.5g
Protein8.3g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here