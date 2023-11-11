Sanex Expert Skin Health Hypoallergenic Shower Gel 450ml

Sanex Bio/Prct Hypo Shower Gel 450ml Take gentle care of your very sensitive skin in every shower with Sanex Expert Skin Health Hypoallergenic Shower Gel. This body wash for very sensitive skin is a hypoallergenic shower gel that gently cleanses with its advanced formula while providing minimized risk of skin irritation*. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this hypoallergenic body wash helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. After years of research, this body wash for sensitive skin was created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to enhance your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested, sensitive body wash respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates**. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin*** and is completely vegan. Keep your skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding where possible the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009. **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants. ***Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

Sanex Expert Skin Health Hypoallergenic Shower Gel gently cleanses with its advanced formula while providing minimized risk of skin irritation*. The dermatologically tested sensitive body wash leaves skin less prone to dryness after showering.

Sanex Expert Skin Health Hypoallergenic Shower Gel gently cleanses very sensitive skin with its advanced formula while providing minimized risk of skin irritation*. *Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding where possible the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, our body wash for men and women helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower. Our sensitive shower gel was created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. The body wash supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to enhance your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This vegan body wash is dermatologically tested, respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates**. **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Butyloctanol, Poloxamer 124, Zinc Sulfate.

Net Contents

450

Preparation and Usage