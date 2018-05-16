Schwartz Roast It Texan Bbq Seasoning 25G

Product Description
- A rich and smoky seasoning with smoked paprika, mustard and garlic perfect for roasting chicken or pork.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Ready in 1hr 30 mins
- No Hydrogenated Fats
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Also Great with Pork
- Full of Flavour
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Garlic (17%), Smoked Paprika (15%), Dried Onion, Mustard Flour (7%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Sugar, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings (contains Celery, Mustard), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- - 1.3kg whole chicken
- - 2 tbs cold water
- - 1 tsp flour
- - 1 tbs honey
- - 1 tbs tomato ketchup
- Try Something Different:
- Serve with potato wedges and sweetcorn. Also great rubbed over pork tenderloin before roasting
- Easy as 1,2, 3...
- 1 Pre-heat oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas Mark 5.
- Score skin of the chicken, then rub all over with seasoning, including inside the cavity. Set in a shallow roasting tin & cover with foil.
- 2 Cook for 1hr, then remove foil & baste chicken with pan juices (add a splash of water to the pan if becoming dry). Cook uncovered for a further 25-30 mins, or until chicken is cooked through & juices run clear. Allow to rest for 10mins before carving.
- 3 Make the sauce by deglazing the pan with the water mixed with flour. Heat through, stirring with honey and tomato ketchup for a couple of mins until sauce has thickened.
- These directions are a guide, please refer to packaging guidelines for your weight and cut of meat and ensure cooked through.
Number of uses
4-6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1250kJ
|1749kJ
|23%
|-
|297kcal
|465kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|30.1g
|43%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|8.3g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|48.3g
|6.5g
|3%
|of which sugars
|25.1g
|4.7g
|5%
|Fibre
|10.4g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|10.3g
|42.0g
|84%
|Salt
|15.75g
|1.08g
|18%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021