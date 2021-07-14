We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clearblue Digital Ultra Early Pregnancy Test 2 Pack

Clearblue Digital Ultra Early Pregnancy Test kit combines ultra-sensitive early detection of the HCG pregnancy hormone with unmistakably clear digital results in words. Our most sensitive digital home pregnancy test can be used up to 6 days before your missed period. (1) 78% of pregnant results can be detected 6 days before your missed period (which is 5 days before you expect your period). Test sensitivity is 10mIU/ml. Testing is made easy by an extra wide tip and our unique stop light feature, which flashes to tell you when you have sampled enough urine. Plus our Floodguard(TM) Technology makes it easy to test correctly. Once the test is running, the Smart Countdown(TM) will appear on screen to reassure you the test is progressing, counting down to your clear digital result in words, which will appear on screen within 1-5 minutes. Like all Clearblue Pregnancy Tests, Digital Ultra Early is over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period. Leave a review if you bought the product: your opinion counts! Ratings and reviews help others decide which product to buy.
No brand is more accurate: Clearblue is over 99% accurate from the day you expect your periodUltra sensitive detection of hCG (10mIU/ml)Test early: results from 6 days before your missed period (5 days before you expect your period) (1)Unmistakably clear digital results in words for more trust in your early result – no faint linesNo. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK (data on file)Ultra easy to use – with unique stop light, wide tip, Floodguard(TM) Technology, Smart Countdown to result

2 Digital Tests

