Guinness Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

Product Description

  • Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix
  • A delicious twist on the humble sausage casserole. This rich, smoky gravy with the distinctive flavour of Guinness creates the ultimate in satisfying comfort food.
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Guinness® responsibly. www.drinkaware.ie for the facts
  • Mix, Cook, Enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Tomato, Guinness® Powder (3%) (Maltodextrin, Guinness® Beer (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Name and address

  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 25 Herbert Place,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 AY86.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold:
Energy (kJ/kcal)1271kJ/300kcal
Fat1.6g
of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate59.4g
of which sugars15.4g
Fibre4.6g
Protein9.8g
Salt16.73g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Cooking instructions could have been better

3 stars

Having the oven temperature shown on the cooking instructions would have been helpful. Also the product was too salty for our taste so probably won't buy it again

