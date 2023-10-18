W7 216 Full Cover Nails Oval Set

Nails: ABS Plastic 10 Sizes

Pack size: 3G

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate

Made in PRC

3g ℮

Application:

1. Prepare nails by gently pushing back cuticles. Remove nail polish with nail polish remover, ensure nail is free from moisture and any natural oils. Make sure nails are dry.

2. Select the correct size false nail which best fits your natural nail.

3. Apply glue to back of false nail.

4. Align with cuticle, gently press on and hold for 5 seconds.

Removal:

1. Soak nail in artificial nail remover or acetone polish remover until soft.

2. Wipe off softened nails and glue. Do not force or pull nails off.