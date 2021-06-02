We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Pizza Company Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 375G

£ 3.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

1/4 of a cake
  • Energy1603kJ 383kcal
    19%
  • Fat20.8g
    30%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars26.5g
    29%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 408kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge coated in a chocolate frosting.
  • Chocolate sponge topped with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Evaporated Milk, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2 mins 10 sec, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
800W 2 mins 10 sec / 900W 2 mins
From chilled
Remove outer packaging and place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for oven heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4mm

Net Contents

375 g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a cake (approx. 94g)
Energy1705kJ / 408kcal1603kJ / 383kcal
Fat22.1g20.8g
Saturates5.5g5.2g
Carbohydrate46.0g43.3g
Sugars28.2g26.5g
Fibre1.5g1.4g
Protein5.5g5.1g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

