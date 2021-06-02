The Pizza Company Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 375G
Offer
- Energy1603kJ 383kcal19%
- Fat20.8g30%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars26.5g29%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 408kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge coated in a chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate sponge topped with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce.
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Evaporated Milk, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 2 mins 10 sec, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
800W 2 mins 10 sec / 900W 2 mins
From chilled
Remove outer packaging and place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for oven heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
4mm
Net Contents
375 g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a cake (approx. 94g)
|Energy
|1705kJ / 408kcal
|1603kJ / 383kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|20.8g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|46.0g
|43.3g
|Sugars
|28.2g
|26.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021