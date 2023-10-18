St Moriz Advanced Colour Correct Self-Tanning Medium 200Ml

ST MORIZ ADV COLR CORRECT S/TAN MED 200ML

Our Medium Tanning Mousse is a colour correcting insta-grad for those with medium skin tones, with olive undertones to help neutralise red tones. The transfer resistant instant colour last all day, and looking sun-kissed tan. All this plus, chamomile, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to help combat skin redness and sensitivity, to provide long lasting hydration.

St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.

Colour Correcting Neutralises Red Skin Tones Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin B5 for a Long Lasting Tan Dermatologically Tested The Queen's Award for Enterprise Cruelty Free International Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caprylyl/Caprylyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Coumarin, Sodium Hyaluronate, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage