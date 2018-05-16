We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Snackers Cheese & Crackers & Buttons 64.2G

Dairylea Snackers Cheese & Crackers & Buttons 64.2G
£ 1.55
£24.15/kg

New

Each 64.2 g tub contains
  • Energy1080kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat13g
    18%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.85g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1681 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese food slices (40 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Milk chocolates (20 %).
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Dairylea cheese slices and crackers with Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons
  • Enjoy our delicious Dairylea cheese & crackers now with yummy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate buttons as a sweet treat for afterwards. The perfect on-the-go all-round snack, as part of lunch, after school or when you're out and about.
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours added.
  • A good source of calcium
  • Mix, Make, Munch!
  • Contains wheat crackers, Cadbury Dairy milk chocolates and cheese food slices
  • No artificial colours added
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 64.2G
  • With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese Food: Cheese (75 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Protein, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71 %), Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Milk Chocolates: Milk†, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, †The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Use By: See side of pack

Number of uses

1 portion = 64.2 g. Contains one portion

Warnings

  YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

64.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (64.2 g)Reference Intakes*
Energy1681 kJ1080 kJ8400 kJ/
-402 kcal258 kcal2000 kcal
Fat20 g13 g70 g
of which Saturates12 g7.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate40 g26 g260 g
of which Sugars14 g9.1 g90 g
Fibre2.0 g1.3 g-
Protein14 g9.0 g50 g
Salt1.3 g0.85 g6 g
Vitamin D1.4 µg 28 % of NRV**0.90 µg 18 % of NRV**-
Calcium330 mg 41 % of NRV**212 mg 26 % of NRV**-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

Safety information

YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

