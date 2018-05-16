Dairylea Snackers Cheese & Crackers & Buttons 64.2G
Product Description
- Cheese food slices (40 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Milk chocolates (20 %).
- Dairylea cheese slices and crackers with Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons
- Enjoy our delicious Dairylea cheese & crackers now with yummy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate buttons as a sweet treat for afterwards. The perfect on-the-go all-round snack, as part of lunch, after school or when you're out and about.
- Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No artificial colours added.
- A good source of calcium
- Mix, Make, Munch!
- Contains wheat crackers, Cadbury Dairy milk chocolates and cheese food slices
- No artificial colours added
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 64.2G
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese Food: Cheese (75 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Protein, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71 %), Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Milk Chocolates: Milk†, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, †The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Use By: See side of pack
Number of uses
1 portion = 64.2 g. Contains one portion
Warnings
- YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Net Contents
64.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (64.2 g)
|Reference Intakes*
|Energy
|1681 kJ
|1080 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|402 kcal
|258 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|13 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|7.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|40 g
|26 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|14 g
|9.1 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|1.3 g
|-
|Protein
|14 g
|9.0 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
|0.85 g
|6 g
|Vitamin D
|1.4 µg 28 % of NRV**
|0.90 µg 18 % of NRV**
|-
|Calcium
|330 mg 41 % of NRV**
|212 mg 26 % of NRV**
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
