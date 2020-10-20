We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Freeze Freezepops 20X20ml

Mr Freeze Freezepops 20X20ml

£1.00
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Freezepops with Sugar and Sweetener. Strawberry Flavour/ Raspberry Flavour/ Lemon Flavour/ Cola Flavour/ Tropical Flavour.
  • Brrrrilliant Frosty Facts
  • The Arctic ocean is the smallest and shallowest of the five major oceans.
  • Take a look at our frosty world website with fun polls, quizzes, colouring in pages and more! Visit: www.mr-freezepops.co.uk
  • Made with good stuff like natural colours and flavours, they are a perfect treat as part of a balanced diet
  • Full of Flavour and Lots of Fun!
  • Our Mr Freeze Freezepops have been loved by children and adults for generations.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C006122
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Box - Recycle
  • Natural colours & flavours
  • For Our Friends Around the World!
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Glycerol), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Black Carrot, Safflower, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Freeze before consumption.Best Before End See side of pack. Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,

Net Contents

20 x 20ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy128kJ/30kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrate6.9g
of which sugars6.9 g
Protein0.0g
Salt0.03g
its not amazing but for what they are they're good

4 stars

its not amazing but for what they are they're good

tastes awful, not fruity, oily!!

1 stars

Tastes awful. Like machine oil!! And i gave my little Granddaughter them, unknowingly!! :(

Changed

3 stars

Apart from the ones that had the chemical tasting misshaps, I much preferred the taste of the ones they used to make. They're now rather different and I find that these have a hint of sick flavour after a few slurps. Oh well, nice to see them back anyway!

Just Bangs Dunnit?

5 stars

It made me so sad when the summer was over and nowhere stocked these anymore.. I'm far more excited than I should be that they are back - but what a product!

