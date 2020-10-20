Mr Freeze Freezepops 20X20ml

its not amazing but for what they are they're good
tastes awful, not fruity, oily!!
Tastes awful. Like machine oil!! And i gave my little Granddaughter them, unknowingly!! :(
Changed
Apart from the ones that had the chemical tasting misshaps, I much preferred the taste of the ones they used to make. They're now rather different and I find that these have a hint of sick flavour after a few slurps. Oh well, nice to see them back anyway!
Just Bangs Dunnit?
It made me so sad when the summer was over and nowhere stocked these anymore.. I'm far more excited than I should be that they are back - but what a product!