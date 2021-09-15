We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smarties Pouch 105G

image 1 of Smarties Pouch 105G
£ 0.99
£0.94/100g

Each 16 sweets contain

Energy
375kJ
89kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1973kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • www.smarties.co.uk/smart-initiatives
  • Get together with friends, family film night or just for a special treat - share the delicious colourful fun of Nestlé® Smarties® Bag. Yummy smooth milk chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Each bag of Smarties® contains everyone's favourite colours - what's your favourite? Bring some Smarties® fun into your life!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Let's be recycling heroes! Once you have enjoyed Smarties®, dispose of the paper wrapper in your paper recycling bin.
  • There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Sharing Block is a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® in a delicious chocolate bar! And, a Multipack of Smarties® is a convenient way to treat all your friends.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cocoa, Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Find out more at ra.org
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Smooth milk chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - what's your favourite?
  • A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient Smarties® Bag
  • Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
  • Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene, Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store Cool and Dry

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy1973kJ375kJ8400kJ
Energy (kcal)470kcal89kcal2000kcal5%
Fat18.8g3.6g70g5%
of which: saturates11.4g2.2g20g11%
Carbohydrate68.0g12.9g260g5%
of which: sugars62.8g11.9g90g13%
Fibre1.8g0.4g--
Protein6.3g1.2g50g2%
Salt0.12g0.02g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Poor packaging

1 stars

Rubbish packaging. Got wet in the rain and bag disintegrated, all sweets stuck to pack and each other…smarties come in cardboard tubes surely that’s ‘green’ packaging..why change it..? Disappointed

