Smarties Pouch 105G

Poor packaging
Rubbish packaging. Got wet in the rain and bag disintegrated, all sweets stuck to pack and each other…smarties come in cardboard tubes surely that’s ‘green’ packaging..why change it..? Disappointed
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1973kJ
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene, Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract
Store Cool and Dry
Contains approximately 5 servings
Pack. Recycle
4 Years
105g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1973kJ
|375kJ
|8400kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|470kcal
|89kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|18.8g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.4g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|68.0g
|12.9g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|62.8g
|11.9g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
