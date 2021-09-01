We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Peppadew Sweet Piquante Mild Whole Peppers 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Peppadew Sweet Piquante Mild Whole Peppers 400G
£ 3.00
£2.15/100g DR.WT
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Mild Piquintté Peppers in a sweet and tangy brine.
  • PEPPADEW® and the block device are registered trademarks of Piquante Brands International (Pty) Ltd.
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Piquanté Peppers (35%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: E509

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Black Block.

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Warnings

  • BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable Insert. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd.,
  • Factory 264,
  • Bravo Street,
  • Nkowankowa,
  • Letaba, 0870,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained product
Energy322 kJ / 77 kcal
Fat0.4 g
- of which saturates0.1 g
Carbohydrate15 g
- of which sugars15 g
Fibre2.4 g
Protein1.9 g
Salt0.68 g

Safety information

BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

View all Sundried Tomatoes, Capers & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here