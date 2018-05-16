Product Description
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 3 Pack
- Contents may vary.
- Original Glazed - Serving Size: 52g Avg
- Chocolate Dreamcake, Strawberries & Kreme - Serving Size: 92g Avg
- Chocolate Sprinkles - Serving Size: 67g Avg
- Lotus Biscoff® - Serving Size: 94g Avg
- Most delicious on day of purchase
- Our doughnuts are suitable for anyone who follows a vegetarian or Halal diet
- Three of Your Favourites
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- Albany Park,
- Frimley Road,
- Camberley,
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied or if you have any questions, please retain the packaging and contact us by email at:
- helpdesk@krispykreme.co.uk
- Head Office:
- Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- Albany Park,
- Frimley Road,
- Camberley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7PQ.
Ingredients
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Strawberry Icing [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Vegetable Oil, Natural Flavouring, Colourings (Pumpkin, Apple, Beetroot), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Salt, Stabiliser (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Strawberry Filling [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberries, Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Strawberry Puree, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Colours (Fruit and Vegetable Extract (Elderberry, Red Radish), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrate (Hibiscus, Carrot), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt], Kreme [Sugar, Water, Shortening (Vegetable Fat (Palm, Vegetable Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Vegetable Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Corn Flour, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Glycerine, Caramel, Natural Flavourings], White Chocolate Flavour Lines [Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Strawberry Pieces
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1462kJ
|1589kJ
|-
|349kcal
|380kcal
|Fat - Total
|16.8g
|18.3g
|- Saturated
|8.3g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrates
|45.5g
|49.5g
|- Sugars
|19.5g
|21.25g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.8g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.44g
|Serving Size: 92g Avg
|-
|-
Ingredients
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate, Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl, Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Glaze [Sugar, Water, Flour Treatment Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Disodium Phosphate), Stabilisers (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose, Flavouring (Vanilla), Salt]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|838kJ
|1611kJ
|-
|200kcal
|384kcal
|Fat - Total
|8.3g
|15.9g
|- Saturated
|3.9g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrates
|27.6g
|53.1g
|- Sugars
|12.6g
|24.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|6g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.47g
|Serving Size: 52g Avg
|-
|-
Ingredients
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Glaze [Sugar, Water, Flour Treatment Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Disodium Phosphate), Stabilisers (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose Flavouring (Vanilla), Salt], Chocolate Icing [Sugar, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil), Shortening (Palm, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Favouring], Sprinkles [Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Colours (Anthocyanin, Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Beetroot Concentrate), Water, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1073kJ
|1602kJ
|-
|255kcal
|381kcal
|Fat - Total
|9.2g
|13.7g
|- Saturated
|4.5g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrates
|40.3g
|60.2g
|- Sugars
|24.1g
|36.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.4g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.42g
|Serving Size: 67g Avg
|-
|-
Ingredients
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Brownie Batter Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Modified Starch, Salt], Chocolate Icing [Sugar, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil), Shortening (Palm, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring], Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], White Coating [Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1524kJ
|1657kJ
|-
|364kcal
|396kcal
|Fat - Total
|16.8g
|18.3g
|- Saturated
|8.7g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrates
|49.9g
|53.2g
|- Sugars
|22.5g
|24.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.41g
|Serving Size: 92g Avg
|-
|-
Ingredients
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Lotus Biscoff® Kreme Filling [Sugar, Shortening (Vegetable Fat (Palm), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil), Emulsifier (Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Propane-1, 2-diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Corn Flour, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Glycerine, Caramel, Natural Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon, Acid (Citric Acid)], Lotus Biscoff® Biscuit Topping [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Cinnamon], White Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sal, Shea and Mango Kernels), Emulsifier (Soya, Lecithin), Vanilla Flavour]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1639kJ
|1744kJ
|-
|392kcal
|417kcal
|Fat - Total
|20.8g
|22.1g
|- Saturated
|8.5g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrates
|46.9g
|49.9g
|- Sugars
|16.6g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.50g
|Serving Size: 94g Avg
|-
|-
