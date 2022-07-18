Pantene Pro V Silky & Glowing Shampoo 400Ml

Introducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle! Pantene Silky & Glowing collection combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin and Hydrolyzed Silk Protein. Pantene Pro-V Silky & Glowing shampoo helps repair straw-like, processed or highlighted hair by infusing it with nutrients. Enjoy irresistibly soft hair, like silk to the touch.

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Distearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium-6, Trihydroxystearin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Silk, Biotin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

400ml ℮

