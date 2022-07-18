We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro V Silky & Glowing Shampoo 400Ml

£6.00

£1.50/100ml

Pantene Pro V Silky & Glowing Shampoo 400Ml
Introducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle! Pantene Silky & Glowing collection combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin and Hydrolyzed Silk Protein. Pantene Pro-V Silky & Glowing shampoo helps repair straw-like, processed or highlighted hair by infusing it with nutrients. Enjoy irresistibly soft hair, like silk to the touch.
Pantene Pro-V Silky & Glowing shampoo for damaged hairRepairs straw-like or processed hair to silky softEnjoy Irresistibly soft hair, like silk to the touchIntroducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle!Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Distearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium-6, Trihydroxystearin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Silk, Biotin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Silky & Glowing collection. Suitable for everyday use.

