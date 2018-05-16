Snacksters Xl Doner Kebab 172G

Product Description
- Cooked and sliced seasoned reformed chicken and mutton doner meat served in a soft flatbread with sachets of chilli sauce and garlic mayonnaise
- Recycle
- Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
- 50% More Meat
- Pack size: 172G
Information
Ingredients
Flat Bread: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: E450, E500; Salt, Sugar, Preservative: E282, Cooked Reformed Doner Meat (47%): Chicken (32%), Mutton (24%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mutton Fat, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Spices, Herbs, Chicken Fat, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Sauce (5%): Water, Dextrose, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser: E415; Preservative: E202; Garlic Powder, Garlic Mayonnaise (5%): Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Stabilisers: E415, E412; Acidity Regulator: E260; Natural Flavourings, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Seeds, Preservatives: E202, E211; Colours: E171 E160a
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Sesame and Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18ºC. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.For Best Before End See Side of Pack
Warnings
- WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
- Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please ensure extra care is taken as contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Summit Foods,
- 170 Walton Summit Road,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston,
- PR5 8AH.
Return to
- Guarantee
- Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return the packaging stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Summit Foods,
- 170 Walton Summit Road,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston,
- PR5 8AH.
Net Contents
172g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as Sold Per 100g (as consumed)
|as Sold Per XL Doner Kebab (as consumed)
|Energy
|1013kJ / 241kcal
|1742kJ / 414kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|13g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|55g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.1g
|Protein
|9.4g
|16g
|Salt
|1.79g
|3.08g
Safety information
WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken as contents will be hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021