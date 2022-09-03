Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 450G

Tasty and filling but a bit pricey for a HFC meal
I tried this for the first time this week, i was suprised at the cost considering Hearty Food Co was always very cheap. This is up there with Tesco own meals. I have to say i really enjoyed it with some veg. There was good flavour and peppery. If it was a little cheaper i'd be happier. Will be buying again.
Way too salty.
I can't say anything good about this product, it was way too salty 32% totally unnecessary I won't be buying anymore of their stuff.
A budget meal at a brand price?!
This used to be lovely with a nice gravy, and a great part of the budget range. There is nothing budget about it now!..it's more expensive than the regular lines, and many branded meals!!!!! The size of it has unnecessarliy increased also,which does nothing to help the price hike or anyone's waistlines. Everything about it was perfect before.
Worst ever.
One of the worst cottage pies I have ever tasted, even worse than the slosh they served up as school meals. Watery mash and a soggy sauce that purported to be mince beef. Even the dog would not eat it. Not even in the same street as the Welsh Beef alternative no wonder it was out of stock and had this as an alternative.
A Load of Slop
I I dont know what you have done to this cottage pie it used to be lovely now its all slop, no meat more gravy and mash, horrid mess i've bought these for the last 2 year every week now i wont be buying again absolute rubbish i wouldn't even give my dog if i had one
New recipe
I’ve been buying this pie for over a year and they have changed the recipe, so it’s more calories and higher price, but worth it! The gravy has more tomato sauce in it and the mash on the top is creamier. I was hesitant as lately many product has changed and was afraid this won’t be nice anymore, but luckily I was wrong. It is still gluten free, it has last onion taste which is great as I am on low FODmap diet due to IBS and I can enjoy this more often than the previous one. Great solution for long days or hot ones when you really don’t want to do any cooking, but want to enjoy a nice warm meal. Will keep it weekly one in my freezer.