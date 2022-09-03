We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 450G

2.2(6)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 450G

Aldi Price Match

£2.49
£5.54/kg

Aldi Price Match

Each pack

Energy
1448kJ
344kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 357kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Beef Mince, sweet carrots and onion gravy buried under a big dollop of mash. Yum.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Beef (18%), Onion, Carrot, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Onion Powder, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W), 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable to microwave from Frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (406g**)
Energy357kJ / 85kcal1448kJ / 344kcal
Fat2.6g10.7g
Saturates1.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate10.8g43.7g
Sugars1.9g7.8g
Fibre1.1g4.6g
Protein4.0g16.1g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 406g.--
View all British Classics Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty and filling but a bit pricey for a HFC meal

4 stars

I tried this for the first time this week, i was suprised at the cost considering Hearty Food Co was always very cheap. This is up there with Tesco own meals. I have to say i really enjoyed it with some veg. There was good flavour and peppery. If it was a little cheaper i'd be happier. Will be buying again.

Way too salty.

1 stars

I can't say anything good about this product, it was way too salty 32% totally unnecessary I won't be buying anymore of their stuff.

A budget meal at a brand price?!

1 stars

This used to be lovely with a nice gravy, and a great part of the budget range. There is nothing budget about it now!..it's more expensive than the regular lines, and many branded meals!!!!! The size of it has unnecessarliy increased also,which does nothing to help the price hike or anyone's waistlines. Everything about it was perfect before.

Worst ever.

1 stars

One of the worst cottage pies I have ever tasted, even worse than the slosh they served up as school meals. Watery mash and a soggy sauce that purported to be mince beef. Even the dog would not eat it. Not even in the same street as the Welsh Beef alternative no wonder it was out of stock and had this as an alternative.

A Load of Slop

1 stars

I I dont know what you have done to this cottage pie it used to be lovely now its all slop, no meat more gravy and mash, horrid mess i've bought these for the last 2 year every week now i wont be buying again absolute rubbish i wouldn't even give my dog if i had one

New recipe

5 stars

I’ve been buying this pie for over a year and they have changed the recipe, so it’s more calories and higher price, but worth it! The gravy has more tomato sauce in it and the mash on the top is creamier. I was hesitant as lately many product has changed and was afraid this won’t be nice anymore, but luckily I was wrong. It is still gluten free, it has last onion taste which is great as I am on low FODmap diet due to IBS and I can enjoy this more often than the previous one. Great solution for long days or hot ones when you really don’t want to do any cooking, but want to enjoy a nice warm meal. Will keep it weekly one in my freezer.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here