Knightley's Adventures Bath Bombs Sweet Pear&Shea 5X25g

2.5(2)Write a review
Exclusive to Tesco

£3.15
£2.52/100g

Product Description

  • Knhtlys/Ad Bath Bombs Swt Pear&Shea 5x25g
  • Knightley's Facts!
  • Did You Know...
  • Elephants are so clever they have even created their very own sunscreen! After a bath in a river or swamp, they'll throw mud and sand up and over themselves to protect their skin from the hot, burning sun!
  • Knighley's Adventures are taking you on a batch time Safari! with delicious scents. Interesting facts nd hand drawn animals to make batch time that little bit more fun!
  • Our products are gentle, Approved by a pediatrician and tested by a skin expert. What's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans!
  • These miniature Elephant Bath Bombs are a fizzing and whizzing bath time treat!
  • 5 x Mini Elephants
  • Not Tested on Animals
  • Dermatologically Tested
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, CI 19140, CI 14700

Storage

Use Once Opened

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Drop or crumble into the batch whilst the water is running, watch the bomb fizz away and the bath water change colour!

Warnings

  • WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WHITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Name and address

  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,

Return to

  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,
  • Balheary Demesne,
  • Balheary Road,
  • Swords,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • K67 E5AO,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

5 x 25g

Safety information

WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WHITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great for getting kids in the bath! Recommend

4 stars

My daughter loves these! I actually like the fact that they fizz slowly as my daughter enjoys watching it gradually disappearing! We tried the monkey ones and they made the bath a lovely pink colour! My daughter has sensitive skin and and she was absolutely fine when she came out of the bath! Smell lovely too

Avoid these bath bombs

1 stars

Didn't fizz at all and made my son's skin very dry, i used one and it made my skin dry and tight, the scent isn't great and the colour just makes the water look slight dirty. Lush ones are much better. I won't be buying again and will be throwing the rest in the bin.

