Knightley's Adventures Bath Bombs Sweet Pear&Shea 5X25g

Great for getting kids in the bath! Recommend
My daughter loves these! I actually like the fact that they fizz slowly as my daughter enjoys watching it gradually disappearing! We tried the monkey ones and they made the bath a lovely pink colour! My daughter has sensitive skin and and she was absolutely fine when she came out of the bath! Smell lovely too
Avoid these bath bombs
Didn't fizz at all and made my son's skin very dry, i used one and it made my skin dry and tight, the scent isn't great and the colour just makes the water look slight dirty. Lush ones are much better. I won't be buying again and will be throwing the rest in the bin.