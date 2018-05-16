We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Dunkers Breadsticks Cheese Snack 4 Pack 172G

Dairylea Dunkers Breadsticks Cheese Snack 4 Pack 172G
£ 2.25
£13.09/kg

New

Each 43 g tub contains
  • Energy413kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates2.3g
    11%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 960 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese dip (7 % fat) and white breadsticks (29 %) with added wheat dextrin, wheat germ and calcium.
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip, accompanied by crunchy white Breadsticks
  • A favourite with little kids, big kids and the kid in you! Take a breadstick and dunk it right in that yummy cheese dip!
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added.
  • A good source of calcium
  • 98 kcal Per Tub
  • Dip, Dunk, Demolish!
  • Great Lunchtime Snack
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 172G
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Inulin, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphates), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Dextrin (2.9 %), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Wheat Germ (1 %), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see tub

Number of uses

1 tub = 43 g. Contains 4 tubs

Warnings

  • YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

4 x 43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (43 g)%* Per tub (43 g)
Energy960 kJ413 kJ
-228 kcal98 kcal5 %
Fat7.3 g3.1 g4 %
of which Saturates5.3 g2.3 g11 %
Carbohydrate29 g12 g5 %
of which Sugars6.6 g2.9 g3 %
Fibre2.2 g0.9 g
Protein10 g4.5 g9 %
Salt1.4 g0.60 g10 %
Calcium494 mg 62 % of NRV**213 mg 27 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

Safety information

View more safety information

YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

