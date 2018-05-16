Tesco Loaded Triple Chocolate Brownie 380G

- Energy1585kJ 380kcal19%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 400kcal
Product Description
- Baked dark chocolate brownie sponge, with milk chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sauce and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle and milk chocolate chunks.
- Gooey chocolate brownie baked with milk chocolate chunks then loaded with chocolate sauce, white chocolate drizzle and more milk chocolate chunks.
- Perfect for sharing Just Heat to Eat
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Chunks (4%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Double Cream (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 150°C / Fan 130°C / Gas 2 11 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer packaging.
800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 45 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (95g)
|Energy
|1669kJ / 400kcal
|1585kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|21.9g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|42.0g
|39.9g
|Sugars
|33.4g
|31.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
