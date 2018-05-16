Tesco Easter Iced Ring Doughnuts 4 Pack

- Energy951kJ 227kcal11%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1640kJ / 392kcal
Product Description
- 4 Ring doughnuts with a vanilla flavoured icing topped with coloured sugar strands.
- Soft and fluffy ring doughnuts, topped with vanilla flavoured icing and sprinkles for a sweet taste.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Vanilla Flavoured Icing (12%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Carotenes), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Water, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Colour (Lutein), Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each doughnut (58g)
|Energy
|1640kJ / 392kcal
|951kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|28.1g
|Sugars
|14.9g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.3g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
