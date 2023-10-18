We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pedigree Adult Dog Food Pouches Farmers Selection Gravy 12x100g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree Pouches 12 pack of dog food in gravy are delicious complete and balanced recipes made with natural ingredients, providing healthy nutrition for all your dogs need. Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty wet dog food topper on dry food.DigestionPedigree Pouch healthy wet dog food contain natural fibres helping to keep your dog's insides healthy so they always feels their best.Natural DefencesEvery dog deserves extra defence.Our complete succulent dog food recipes contain Vitamin E and selected minerals known to help support your dog's natural defences.Natural IngredientsPedigree dog food pouches contain 100% natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, our dog food in gravy has been expertly designed.
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.
Our adult dog food products are complete and balanced
Pack size: 1200G

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding RecommendationPouch Only: 5 kg; 4 - 4 1/2, 10 kg: 7 - 7 1/2, 20 kg: 11 1/2 - 13Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg; 2 + 45 g, 10 kg: 3 + 85 g, 20 kg: 4 + 160 g1 pouch can be replaced by 20 g Pedigree® dry food77 kcal/100 gFeeding Instructions: Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Our adult dog food products are complete and balanced
3 x Beef and Lamb Mix3 x Lamb and Liver Mix3 x Beef and Liver Mix3 x Duck

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a Mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.0
Fat content:3.8
Inorganic matter:1.7
Crude fibre:0.40
Moisture:82.5
Vitamin D₃:187 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.6 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.26 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):3.4 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.0 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):21.2 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

