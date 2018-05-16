Nando's Peri Peri Wrap Kit Medium 261G

Product Description
- Visit Nandos.co.uk/sauces for more info on our products
- In the Box
- - 4 Wraps
- - Medium PERi-PERi Spice
- - PERinaise Sachets
- - Sweet Chilli Jam Sachet
- Just Add
- - 350 g Chicken
- - Tomatoes
- - Cucumber
- - Crunchy Lettuce
- Medium Wrap Kit
- A Wrap Kit containing: 4 Wheat Wraps, 1 sachet of Medium PERi-PERi spice, 2 sachets of PERinaise and 1 sachet of Sweet Chilli Jam.
- Get ready to fire up a heap of flavour! Our famous PERi-PERi (African Bird's Eye Chilli) spice meets zesty lemon and punchy garlic. Finished with Sweet Chilli Jam and smooth, creamy PERinaise - a guaranteed party!
- Wheat Wraps 160 g (Made in the UK)
- Wraps packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Medium Spice 20 g (Made in South Africa)
- Sweet Chilli Jam 40 g (Made in the Netherlands)
- PERinaise 20 ml (Made in the Netherlands)
- Box - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Chilli rating - medium
- Also Perfect with Veggies or Halloumi
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 261G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Wraps: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Humectant (Glycerine), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Medium Spice: Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Herbs and Spices (Red Chilli, Parsley, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract (Barley), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate), Sunflower Seed Oil, Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings (Lemon, Nutmeg), Tomato, Capsicum Extract, Garlic, Sweet Chilli Jam: Tomatoes (30%), Sugar, Water, Apple Vinegar (Sulphite), Tomato Paste, Red Onion (4.7%), Red Chilli (4.5%), Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Garlic Puree, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Caramel), Salt, PERinaise: Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Sugar, Vinegar (Distilled Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Corn Starch, Egg and Egg Yolks, Salt, Medium PERi-PERi Sauce (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree, Salt, Lemon Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Garlic Puree, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract), Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard, White and Black Pepper), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before, See Base of PackStore in a Cool, Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve up something special! Recreate the real Nando's experience with your very own flags. Cut these out, connect them to cocktail sticks and complete your Nando's order!
- What You Need
- - 350 g Mini chicken breast fillets or 2 chicken breasts (sliced)
- - 2 Tomatoes
- - 1/4 Cucumber
- - Crunchy lettuce (we like baby gem)
- Cook and Devour
- 1. Generously coat the mini fillets or sliced chicken breast in the Nando's PERi-PERi spice.
- 2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Fry the chicken for 8-10 minutes or until
- cooked through.
- 3. You can eat the wraps as they are or warm them up (recommended). Instructions are on the packaging.
- Make Me Veggie: Use sliced vegetables or halloumi instead of chicken and top with avocado.
- All Components in Pack Are Suitable for Vegetarians.
- 4. Spread our delicious Sweet Chilli Jam on the wraps and add the cooked chicken down the centre, along with your choice of tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce.
- 5. Finish it off with half a sachet of PERinaise, wrap tightly and enjoy!
- Serving Suggestion: Serve with Potato Wedges or Chips & PERi-PERi Salt for the complete Nando's experience.
Number of uses
Servings per box: 2, Serving size: 131 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- ONCE OPENED USE ALL CONTENTS IMMEDIATELY. ONCE COOKED DO NOT REHEAT. DO NOT USE IF INGREDIENTS ARE BLOATED OR LEAKING.
Importer address
- All About Food Ltd,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- Shared with love.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
261g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity Per 100 g
|Average Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|1127 kJ /
|1471 kJ /
|-
|267 kcal
|349 kcal
|Fat
|6.2 g
|8.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|46 g
|61 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|15 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|7 g
|Salt
|2.7 g
|3.5 g
|-
|-
Safety information
ONCE OPENED USE ALL CONTENTS IMMEDIATELY. ONCE COOKED DO NOT REHEAT. DO NOT USE IF INGREDIENTS ARE BLOATED OR LEAKING.
