St Moriz Professional Self Tan Remover 100Ml

St Moriz Professional Self Tan Remover 100Ml

4(1)
£5.00

£5.00/100ml

Vegan

ST MORIZ PROF SELF TAN REM 100ML
Our Self Tan Remover will gently and effectively remove your old faded tan, without the need for abrasive scrubbing. As it removes your tan, it will moisturise your skin, leaving it super soft and tan free.
St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.
5 MinsNon AbrasiveLeaves Skin Silky SmoothWith Moisturising Aloe VeraCruelty Free InternationalVegan Friendly
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Urea, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Bicarbonate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Apply:- For best results use 3+ days after you have applied your last faux glow.- Pump the self-tan remover mousse into the palm of your hand.- Apply liberally to dry skin, all over your body and face (avoiding eyes and mouth).- Leave on your skin for at least 5 minutes while the tan remover works its magic.- Using a dark, wet cloth gently wipe and rinse your tan away in a warm shower.- Repeat if necessary for stubborn tan.

