Purevia Caster Sugar Alternative 370G

Better for you
I like this alternative to sugar because it helps me watch my calorie intake but means I can indulge a little. I did buy it on promotion price which meant I got a chance to try it as it is rather expensive otherwise.
Disappointed
I used this as a substitute in a cake but was so disappointed by the stodginess of the sponge and wontuse it again. Very expensive too.
Great
This is a great alternate to normal sugar especially for my parents , both are diabetics. Taste the same although expensive, bought as part of promotion
Poor substitute
Good in small quantities but as a baking replacement expensive. Bought as part of a promption. Not here.
Great sugar alternative
Great sugar alternative, looks just like normal sugar but you save calories. Perfectly sweet and without an aftertaste.
Sugar.
I made cakes using this alternative. Tasted exactly the same as sugar. Less calories but i thought it was expensive. I bought this as part of a promotion but wouldnt buy again simply because of the price.
Nice
Good alternative , really nice and fine in texture , bought as part of a promotion
Good baking alternative
Good baking product as an alternative. Feel healthier and gave the same great taste. Bought as part of a promotion.
Pure via caster sugar
Who would have guessed that this is alternative sugar. I use this as if normal caster sugar. No calories what are bonus. Plant based which is perfect for my requirements. Bought as part of a promotion.
Great in cakes
This worked well in cakes, having never used it before for this reason. The taste was still good. I saved money on this product