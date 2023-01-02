We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purevia Caster Sugar Alternative 370G

4.3(50)Write a review
Purevia Caster Sugar Alternative 370G
£4.75
£12.84/kg

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based table-top sweetener.
  • 100g Pure Via® Bakers Secret! Perfect Caster Sugar Alternative sweetener provides the same volume and sweetness as 100g regular caster sugar
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret! perfect caster sugar alternative helps you be your best version of a baker since it adds No Sugar and No Calories to your baked goods. This caster sugar alternative is teeth friendly, contributing to the maintenance of tooth mineralisation when used to replace sugar.
  • Each 100g of Pure Via® Bakers Secret! perfect caster sugar alternative contains 0 calories and 0 sugar and provides just as much sweetness for the same volume of regular caster sugar.
  • Bake delicious brownies, cakes, muffins, and biscuits with this great tasting substitute for caster sugar in baking.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret! perfect caster sugar alternative - mimics the caster sugar like texture and wonderfully replaces both white and golden caster sugar.
  • Recommended for use in gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly recipes as the perfect sugar substitute for baking. Because of its like-for-like weight replacement, you can follow recipes which contain any kind of caster sugar exactly as they are.
  • Show off your keto friendly, home-baked creations thanks to Pure Via® Bakers Secret! Perfect Caster Sugar Alternative.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret! Perfect Caster Sugar Alternative recipe is crafted with acacia gum, extracted from the sap of the Acacia Senegal tree, to give a delightful mouthfeel in all your sweet treats.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Pure Via and Pure Via Baker's Secret are trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC. ©2021 Merisant Company 2, Sarl
  • Zero calorie/ zero sugar caster sugar alternative
  • Texture like regular caster sugar
  • Friendly to teeth
  • Derived from nature
  • Measures and bakes like regular caster sugar
  • Perfect for all baked goods
  • Contains: Erythritol, Acacia gum, Steviol glycosides from Stevia
  • Naturally gluten-free
  • Suitable for keto, vegetarian and vegan friendly diets
  • Pack size: 370G
  • Zero calorie/ zero sugar

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Stabiliser: Acacia Gum, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (0.2%)

Storage

Best before end and lot No: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Measure Just Like Caster Sugar for Baking Peace of Mind
  • 100g of Pure Via® Baker's Secret™ Perfect Caster Sugar Alternative (1 kcal) = (For same volume & same sweetness) 100g of Caster Sugar (400 kcal)

Number of uses

Portions per pack = 92, 1 portion = 4 g

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer portionPer 100 g
Energy0 kJ (0 kcal)4 kJ (1 kcal)
Fat0 g0 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate4 g99 g
- of which sugars0 g0 g
- of which polyols4 g99 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Portions per pack = 92, 1 portion = 4 g--
50 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Better for you

5 stars

I like this alternative to sugar because it helps me watch my calorie intake but means I can indulge a little. I did buy it on promotion price which meant I got a chance to try it as it is rather expensive otherwise.

Disappointed

2 stars

I used this as a substitute in a cake but was so disappointed by the stodginess of the sponge and wontuse it again. Very expensive too.

Great

4 stars

This is a great alternate to normal sugar especially for my parents , both are diabetics. Taste the same although expensive, bought as part of promotion

Poor substitute

2 stars

Good in small quantities but as a baking replacement expensive. Bought as part of a promption. Not here.

Great sugar alternative

4 stars

Great sugar alternative, looks just like normal sugar but you save calories. Perfectly sweet and without an aftertaste.

Sugar.

4 stars

I made cakes using this alternative. Tasted exactly the same as sugar. Less calories but i thought it was expensive. I bought this as part of a promotion but wouldnt buy again simply because of the price.

Nice

5 stars

Good alternative , really nice and fine in texture , bought as part of a promotion

Good baking alternative

5 stars

Good baking product as an alternative. Feel healthier and gave the same great taste. Bought as part of a promotion.

Pure via caster sugar

5 stars

Who would have guessed that this is alternative sugar. I use this as if normal caster sugar. No calories what are bonus. Plant based which is perfect for my requirements. Bought as part of a promotion.

Great in cakes

4 stars

This worked well in cakes, having never used it before for this reason. The taste was still good. I saved money on this product

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

