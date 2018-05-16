Pret Korean Style Ketchup 250G
New
Product Description
- A sweet and spicy ketchup with red miso paste and Gochujang style chilli paste.
- Under licende from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Pret® is a registered trademark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Bringing Pret joy to your Home
- With spicy Gochujang style paste & ginger
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste (12%), Tomato (12%) (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Red Miso Paste (6%) (Soya Bean, Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour), Dark Brown Sugar, Red Pepper, Gochujang Style Chilli Paste (4%) (Red Chilli, Rice Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Caster Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Beans (Soya), Rice Wine, Glocuse Syrup, Yeast Extract (from Barley), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Flour), Colour: Plain Caramel, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Nut, Peanut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
- For Best Before: See top of cap.
Number of uses
Serves approx. 16
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|501kJ/119 kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|of which sugars
|22g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021