Buttermilk Plant Caramel Nougat Dairy Free Bar 50G

Product Description
- Soft Nougat with a Caramel Centre, Enrobed in Plant-Based Choccy
- Made for life's little indulgences.
- We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. No plastic. :)
- ©2021 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
- Natural Ingredients
- Palm Oil Free
- Dairy Free
- Compostable
- Treat yourself better
- Plant-powered
- Gluten Free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Brown Sugar, Golden Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient. See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
Return to
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1804kJ
|432kcal
|Fat
|21g
|of which Saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|of which Sugars
|44g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.52g
