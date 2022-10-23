Organix Little Ruskits Vanilla Biscuits 10 X 6G

Great product. My son loves them..
<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 55.3%, Grape Juice Concentrate 17%, Sunflower Oil 11.6%, Corn Starch 10.2%, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder 4.2%, Vanilla Extract 0.7%, Lemon Juice Concentrate 0.5%, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), ** Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification
Portion packed for convenience and freshness.Store in a cool dry place. Best before see above
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
6 Months
10 x 6g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Ruskit
|Energy
|1892kJ/450kcal
|114kJ/27kcal
|Fat
|14g
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|72g
|4.3g
|of which sugars
|13g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|7.8g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|<0.005g
|Salt
|0.06g
|<0.0125g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)**
|1.4mg
|0.085mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Take care when you put Little Ruskits in your bag, basket or trolley as they might get broken. SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones from 6 to 8 months +††. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. 6+†† months - Mashed with milk 8+†† months - Ideal Finger Food ††All babies develop at their own pace and are ready to try different tastes and textures at different times. For babies who are not self-feeding yet. Little Ruskits can be crumbled into a clean bowl to form a powder, then mixed with small amounts of your baby' usual milk and served from a spoon. These ages given are a guidance only. Always ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst they are eating.
