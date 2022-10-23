We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Little Ruskits Vanilla Biscuits 10 X 6G

Organix Little Ruskits Vanilla Biscuits 10 X 6G
£2.00
£3.33/100g

Product Description

  • Organic vanilla biscuit containing wheat flour, grape juice skimmed milk powder & vanilla extract
  • For more information please see organix.com/littleruskits
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • The grabbable, munchable, mashable, mix-with-milk-able finger food for little ones!
  • Little Ruskits can be enjoyed mashed with milk or as a delicious finger food to encourage self-feeding.
  • 33%† Less sugar than other baby biscuits and rusks
  • †Organix Little Ruskits contain 33% less sugar on average than other branded baby rusks and biscuits.
  • Organic vanilla biscuit containing wheat flour, grape juice, skimmed milk powder & vanilla extract
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little Ones love.
  • Made under organic standards exclusively for Organix Brands Ltd.
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C022873, www.fsc.org
  • RSPO™ - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 9-0470-14-100-00
  • Organix and No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • I'm organic
  • Fingerfood or mashed with milk
  • 10 individually wrapped biscuits
  • No junk promise
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 55.3%, Grape Juice Concentrate 17%, Sunflower Oil 11.6%, Corn Starch 10.2%, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder 4.2%, Vanilla Extract 0.7%, Lemon Juice Concentrate 0.5%, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), ** Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Portion packed for convenience and freshness.Store in a cool dry place. Best before see above

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and usage
  • 1 From 6 months + in a clean bowl, simply crush into a powder.
  • 2 Mix with 1 tablespoon of your babies usual milk to form a puree for a first cereal.
  • For older babies who are ready to feed themselves, Little Ruskits are the perfect size and shape for little teeth and gums to chew.
  • If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding.
  • This is only a guide, add a little more milk for a consistency that's just right for your little one.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Take care when you put Little Ruskits in your bag, basket or trolley as they might get broken.
  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones from 6 to 8 months +††. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • 6+†† months - Mashed with milk
  • 8+†† months - Ideal Finger Food
  • ††All babies develop at their own pace and are ready to try different tastes and textures at different times. For babies who are not self-feeding yet. Little Ruskits can be crumbled into a clean bowl to form a powder, then mixed with small amounts of your baby' usual milk and served from a spoon. These ages given are a guidance only. Always ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst they are eating.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • For Ireland:
  • Organix c/o Semper AB,

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 II (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

10 x 6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Ruskit
Energy1892kJ/450kcal114kJ/27kcal
Fat14g0.9g
of which saturates1.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate72g4.3g
of which sugars13g0.8g
Fibre1.6g<0.5g
Protein7.8g<0.5g
Sodium0.02g<0.005g
Salt0.06g<0.0125g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)**1.4mg0.085mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Take care when you put Little Ruskits in your bag, basket or trolley as they might get broken. SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones from 6 to 8 months +††. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. 6+†† months - Mashed with milk 8+†† months - Ideal Finger Food ††All babies develop at their own pace and are ready to try different tastes and textures at different times. For babies who are not self-feeding yet. Little Ruskits can be crumbled into a clean bowl to form a powder, then mixed with small amounts of your baby' usual milk and served from a spoon. These ages given are a guidance only. Always ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst they are eating.

Great product. My son loves them..

5 stars

