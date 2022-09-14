We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Roast It Chinese 5 Spice Seasoning 25G

Schwartz Roast It Chinese 5 Spice Seasoning 25G
£1.00
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • A warming and aromatic seasoning with citrus, soy and ginger, perfect for roasting pork or chicken.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Ready in 40 Mins
  • Also Great with Chicken
  • Full of Flavour
  • No Hydrogenated Fats
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Star Anise, Ground Ginger (6%), Fennel, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Black Pepper, Cloves), Sea Salt, Dried Orange Peel (7%), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Dried Soy Sauce (4%)(Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat), Orange Powder, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI**
Energy 1127kJ985kJ
-268kcal235kcal12%
Fat 2.9g8.3g12%
of which saturates 0.4g2.9g15%
Carbohydrate 42.8g11.9g5%
of which sugars 4.7g9.5g11%
Fibre 15.0g0.9g-
Protein 10.1g28.2g56%
Salt 13.65g1.02g17%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Not very helpful

3 stars

It would be helpful if you gave a description of how to use it. Do I rub it on then stick it in the oven or marinate the pork or chicken

