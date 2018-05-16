Wicked Kitchen All Day Mexican Inspired Breakfast Wrap

- Energy2651kJ 632kcal32%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 211kcal
Product Description
- Spicy beans with a coconut oil alternative to smoked cheese, potato rosti, tofu and paprika soya protein chunks in a plain tortilla wrap.
- That's a wrap Scrambled tofu, meat free paprika soya chunks, black turtle bean salsa mix and crumbled potato rostis all in a bar marked tortilla
- That's a wrap Scrambled tofu, meat free paprika soya chunks, black turtle bean and pinto bean salsa mix and crumbled potato rosti all in a bar marked tortilla
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Turtle Beans, Water, Potato Rosti (10%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Turmeric, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Citric Acid)], Tofu [Water, Soya Bean, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Pinto Beans, Onion, Paprika Soya Chunks [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Cumin, Salt, Apple Extract, Smoked Water, Oregano] Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil Alternative to Smoked Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring], Tomato, Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Sugar, Roasted Red Pepper, Cornflour, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Olive Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Ancho Chilli, Lemon Juice, Cider Vinegar, Wheat Fibre, White Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Red Chilli Purée, Glucose Syrup, Faba Bean Protein, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Cider, Lemon Zest, Chipotle Chilli, Black Salt, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Cumin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins /900W 2 min 30 secs
Tear label and loosen paper before heating.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|884kJ / 211kcal
|2651kJ / 632kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|77.4g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|12.6g
|Protein
|7.0g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
