We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Yogurt Coated Rice Cakes 105G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Yogurt Coated Rice Cakes 105G
£ 1.00
£0.95/100g
One rice cake
  • Energy357kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1983kJ

Product Description

  • Rice cakes with yogurt flavoured coating.
  • Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1991. Over the years they've perfected their art - introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2021. SC213540
  • Savoury & Crunchy
  • Made with puffed brown rice and dipped in smooth yogurt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt Coating (58%) [Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Brown Rice

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One rice cake (18g)% RI*
Energy1983kJ357kJ
-472kcal85kcal4%
Fat18.1g3.3g5%
of which saturates14.5g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate71.1g12.8g
of which sugars38.7g7.0g8%
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein5.4g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g<1%
Pack contains 6 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here