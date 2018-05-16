We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wagamama Chicken Ramen Meal Kit 250G

Wagamama Chicken Ramen Meal Kit 250G
£ 3.30
£1.32/100g

New

Product Description

  • A ramen style meal kit with ramen noodles, chicken stock, sesame seeds and wakame seaweed.
  • This delicious chicken ramen is done the Wagamama way. Simply cook with your favourite protein to enjoy this iconic restaurant dish at home.
  • Ramen Noodles (Made in China)
  • Chicken Stock and Sesame Seeds (Made in the UK)
  • Under licence from Wagamama Limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Wok from home
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Ramen Noodles: Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Potassium Carbonate), Stabilizer (Sodium Alginate), Chicken Stock: Sugar, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Salt, Ginger Puree, Flavouring, Chicken Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Ginger Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sesame Seeds: Hulled Sesame Seeds (78%), Black Sesame Seeds (15%), Savoury Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Sea Salt, Koji (Aspergillus Oryzae)), Wakame Seaweed: Wakame Seaweed

Allergy Information

  • May contain Crustaceans and Molluscs For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately For Best Before see base of box.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using product from EU/Non-EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Add some bamboo shoots for some extra crunch
  • For an umami packed ramen, try seasoning with a splash of shirodashi + soy sauce

Number of uses

This kit contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • wagamama@allaboutfoodltd.com
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving*
Energy568kJ710kJ
-135kcal169kcal
Fat1.7g2.1g
of which saturates0.8g1g
Carbohydrate18g22g
of which sugars0.9g1.1g
Protein5.2g6.5g
Salt1.55g1.94g
This kit contains 2 servings--
*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack--

