Wagamama Chicken Ramen Meal Kit 250G
Product Description
- A ramen style meal kit with ramen noodles, chicken stock, sesame seeds and wakame seaweed.
- This delicious chicken ramen is done the Wagamama way. Simply cook with your favourite protein to enjoy this iconic restaurant dish at home.
- Ramen Noodles (Made in China)
- Chicken Stock and Sesame Seeds (Made in the UK)
- Under licence from Wagamama Limited.
- Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Wok from home
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Ramen Noodles: Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Potassium Carbonate), Stabilizer (Sodium Alginate), Chicken Stock: Sugar, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Salt, Ginger Puree, Flavouring, Chicken Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Ginger Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sesame Seeds: Hulled Sesame Seeds (78%), Black Sesame Seeds (15%), Savoury Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Sea Salt, Koji (Aspergillus Oryzae)), Wakame Seaweed: Wakame Seaweed
Allergy Information
- May contain Crustaceans and Molluscs For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately For Best Before see base of box.
Produce of
Packed in the UK using product from EU/Non-EU
Preparation and Usage
- Tips, tricks + hacks
- Add some bamboo shoots for some extra crunch
- For an umami packed ramen, try seasoning with a splash of shirodashi + soy sauce
Number of uses
This kit contains 2 servings
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per serving*
|Energy
|568kJ
|710kJ
|135kcal
|169kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|1g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|22g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.55g
|1.94g
|This kit contains 2 servings
|*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack
