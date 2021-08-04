Tesco Finest 2 Tart Au Citron 150G
- Energy1152kJ 276kcal14%
- Fat15.4g22%
- Saturates9.3g47%
- Sugars14.4g16%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 368kcal
Product Description
- 2 All butter pastry cases, filled with lemon filling, topped with a sweet dusting.
- Our chefs baked these all butter pastry cases filled with a zesty and creamy lemon filling and hand finished with a sweet dusting.
- Zesty and creamy lemon filling on a crisp all butter pastry, hand topped with a sweet dusting.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Lemon Juice (15%), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Double Cream (Milk), Lime Juice, Dextrose, Cornflour, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e (2x75g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (75g)
|Energy
|1537kJ / 368kcal
|1152kJ / 276kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|12.5g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|40.5g
|30.4g
|Sugars
|19.2g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
