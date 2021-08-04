We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Tart Au Citron 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

One tart
  • Energy1152kJ 276kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates9.3g
    47%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • 2 All butter pastry cases, filled with lemon filling, topped with a sweet dusting.
  • Our chefs baked these all butter pastry cases filled with a zesty and creamy lemon filling and hand finished with a sweet dusting.
  • Zesty and creamy lemon filling on a crisp all butter pastry, hand topped with a sweet dusting.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Lemon Juice (15%), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Double Cream (Milk), Lime Juice, Dextrose, Cornflour, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e (2x75g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (75g)
Energy1537kJ / 368kcal1152kJ / 276kcal
Fat20.5g15.4g
Saturates12.5g9.3g
Carbohydrate40.5g30.4g
Sugars19.2g14.4g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein4.6g3.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
