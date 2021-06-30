We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260G

Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260G
£ 2.00
£0.77/100g
Product Description

  • Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260g
  • Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Gentle and full of flavour. Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) meets sun-ripened lemon, herbs and spices.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Flavour in 30 Mins
  • Peri-ometer - extra mild
  • Shared with love
  • Great with Chicken or Veggies
  • Gluten-Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Flavours or Colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - NIHT, National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onions (7%), Lemon Puree (6%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic Puree (4%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum; Propylene Glycol Alginate), Parsley, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Lemon Flavouring, Coriander, Turmeric, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid; Rosemary Extract)

Storage

Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For quick flavour, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken, meat or veggies and let it bathe in Peri-Peri goodness for 30 mins. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For extra Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) whilst cooking.
  • Shake Well Before Use.
  • The Bottle Too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy268 kJ /54 kJ
-64 kcal13 kcal
Fat3.6 g0.7 g
of which saturates1.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate6.8 g1.4 g
of which sugars5.1 g1.0 g
Protein0.4 g0.1 g
Salt1.22 g0.24 g
