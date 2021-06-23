Tesco Loaded Waffle Dessert 220G
- Energy975kJ 233kcal12%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates6.4g32%
- Sugars13.6g15%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1773kJ / 424kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sauce topped with Belgian waffles and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle and fat coated milk chocolate beans.
- Sweet Belgian waffles nestled in a rich chocolate sauce, drizzled with white chocolate and sprinkled with milk chocolate beans.
- Perfect for Sharing Just Heat to Eat
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Palm Fat, White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Coated Milk Chocolate Beans (6%) [Sugar, Shea Fat, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Shellac), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Grape, Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Algae), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Carthamus Extract, Barley Malt], Whole Milk, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Double Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar, Yeast, Soya Flour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min / 900W 55 secs
Remove outer packaging and place onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (55g)
|Energy
|1773kJ / 424kcal
|975kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|11.7g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|49.4g
|27.2g
|Sugars
|24.7g
|13.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
