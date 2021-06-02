Pizza Co Dirty Fries 320G
- Takeaway Side Crispy coated fries smothered with a cheesy jalapeño sauce topped with stringy mozzarella and paprika.
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Green Jalapeño Chilli, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Flavourings, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 23-25 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, shaking tray halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (145g**)
|Energy
|818kJ / 195kcal
|1187kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|32.0g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.7g
|Protein
|5.6g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
|** When heated according to instructions 320g typically weighs 290g.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
