Pizza Co Dirty Fries 320G

£ 3.00
£0.94/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1187kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal

  • Takeaway Side Crispy coated fries smothered with a cheesy jalapeño sauce topped with stringy mozzarella and paprika.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Green Jalapeño Chilli, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Flavourings, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 23-25 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, shaking tray halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (145g**)
Energy818kJ / 195kcal1187kJ / 283kcal
Fat8.8g12.8g
Saturates2.9g4.3g
Carbohydrate22.1g32.0g
Sugars0.9g1.3g
Fibre2.5g3.7g
Protein5.6g8.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 320g typically weighs 290g.--

