19 Crimes The Deported Infused With Coffee 75Cl

Very good. Not too much coffee but distinct.
Received as a gift, purchased from Tesco. Surprisingly good, even better than the plain 19 Crimes (which is a bit sweet). The blend of coffee with this is perfect, it is there but does not take away from the wine and the alcohol content is still full and good at 13.5%. I am not saying all wine should have coffee infused in it, but this is something different and very much enjoyed as a break from the norm. You still feel you had a decent wine, and enjoy it for that, but distinctly, although not too much so, additionally having something extra to make it special, but nowhere near as different as say a mulled wine. If I was given it again next birthday I would be very happy.
19 crimes, fitting name
The only bottle of wine so bad I ended up pouring it down the sink.
Red wine served in a dirty coffee cup
Just like drinking red wine which had been served in a cup which was half filled with cold coffee. I normally like 19 crimes red but whoever thought this was a good idea should be sacked!
Groovy, baby
Ha ha! These reviews are brilliant. This wine is certainly as divisive as Marmite but it really is rather good. Obviously everyone has a different palate and different likes and dislikes with flavours, or the world would be a tad dull. Try it for yourself, make up your own mind. It’s different. I like it.
This third rate red wine has been made even worse by adding coffee flavour. Three of us tried it and we all hated it. Coffee does not go with wine! All other 19 Crimes wines have been excellent, I wish I had read the label!
Horrible
Really not a fan, wine and coffee should not mix, love all the other crimes 19 , this was a mistake buy, down the sink it went
It works for me...
Clearly a wine that polarises views - it's either one star or five stars. In my case, it works for me and I love it. You can only form your own opinion by trying it yourself...
SAVE YOURSELVES
RUN. This novel idea could have been decent if they'd gone easy on the coffee. I was expecting a subtle coffee note, but this was like a service station machine coffee chilled, strained through a sock, and added to a reasonable red. If you're reading this, you'll buy it, and I can't stop you. You have been warned.
It's ok. But not great.
I love 19 Crimes red wine selections. I also love coffee. So when a friend told me of this wine, I had to try it. Firstl thing I noticed was a slight, not overpowering aroma of coffee. To be honest, I didn't really get a taste of coffee until almost at the end of my first glass. Not a strong, bitter or overpowering taste, more of an aftertaste of coffee. In all, I felt it was an ok wine. Not one of the best red 19 Crimes, it left a slightly acidic after affect. Like a cheap red wine. Would I buy it again ? probably, fo r a change once in awhile, but certainly not my favourite 19 Crimes red wine.
Tastes awful. Why?
Awful. We didn't realise this had coffee in it until the first sip. What were they thinking? How to ruin a bottle of red. This tastes disgusting even for a coffee drinker.