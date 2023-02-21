We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

19 Crimes The Deported Infused With Coffee 75Cl

2.8(31)Write a review
image 1 of 19 Crimes The Deported Infused With Coffee 75Cl
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Aromatized Wine-Based Drink.
  • Download the living wine lables app to discover their stories
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • Each Declared by His Majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
  • A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. 'The Deported honours these men and women who forged fresh pathways. A pioneering jammy red with a bold coffee finish.
  • Based on Real Events from the 1800s
  • Red Blend Infused with a Shot of Cold Brew Coffee
  • Made with 100% Colombian Arabica Beans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Australian Red Wine (97%), Coffee (3%), Contains Caffeine Preservative Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

19 Crimes

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Red Blend Infused with a shot of cold brew coffee

History

  • A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australian

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Made in Australia from Local and Imported Ingredients

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Denmark ApS,
  • Harbour House,
  • Sundkrogsgade 21,
  • DL 2100,
  • København,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Ltd,
  • Regal House 70,
  • London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.19crimes.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

31 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good. Not too much coffee but distinct.

5 stars

Received as a gift, purchased from Tesco. Surprisingly good, even better than the plain 19 Crimes (which is a bit sweet). The blend of coffee with this is perfect, it is there but does not take away from the wine and the alcohol content is still full and good at 13.5%. I am not saying all wine should have coffee infused in it, but this is something different and very much enjoyed as a break from the norm. You still feel you had a decent wine, and enjoy it for that, but distinctly, although not too much so, additionally having something extra to make it special, but nowhere near as different as say a mulled wine. If I was given it again next birthday I would be very happy.

19 crimes, fitting name

1 stars

The only bottle of wine so bad I ended up pouring it down the sink.

Red wine served in a dirty coffee cup

1 stars

Just like drinking red wine which had been served in a cup which was half filled with cold coffee. I normally like 19 crimes red but whoever thought this was a good idea should be sacked!

Groovy, baby

5 stars

Ha ha! These reviews are brilliant. This wine is certainly as divisive as Marmite but it really is rather good. Obviously everyone has a different palate and different likes and dislikes with flavours, or the world would be a tad dull. Try it for yourself, make up your own mind. It’s different. I like it.

This third rate red wine has been made even worse

1 stars

This third rate red wine has been made even worse by adding coffee flavour. Three of us tried it and we all hated it. Coffee does not go with wine! All other 19 Crimes wines have been excellent, I wish I had read the label!

Horrible

1 stars

Really not a fan, wine and coffee should not mix, love all the other crimes 19 , this was a mistake buy, down the sink it went

It works for me...

5 stars

Clearly a wine that polarises views - it's either one star or five stars. In my case, it works for me and I love it. You can only form your own opinion by trying it yourself...

SAVE YOURSELVES

1 stars

RUN. This novel idea could have been decent if they'd gone easy on the coffee. I was expecting a subtle coffee note, but this was like a service station machine coffee chilled, strained through a sock, and added to a reasonable red. If you're reading this, you'll buy it, and I can't stop you. You have been warned.

It's ok. But not great.

4 stars

I love 19 Crimes red wine selections. I also love coffee. So when a friend told me of this wine, I had to try it. Firstl thing I noticed was a slight, not overpowering aroma of coffee. To be honest, I didn't really get a taste of coffee until almost at the end of my first glass. Not a strong, bitter or overpowering taste, more of an aftertaste of coffee. In all, I felt it was an ok wine. Not one of the best red 19 Crimes, it left a slightly acidic after affect. Like a cheap red wine. Would I buy it again ? probably, fo r a change once in awhile, but certainly not my favourite 19 Crimes red wine.

Tastes awful. Why?

1 stars

Awful. We didn't realise this had coffee in it until the first sip. What were they thinking? How to ruin a bottle of red. This tastes disgusting even for a coffee drinker.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here