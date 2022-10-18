We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Mirabeau Pure Provence Rose 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
Mirabeau Pure Provence Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£15.50
£15.50/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • Join our family journey in making exceptional rosés in provence.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Maison Mirabeau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Maison Mirabeau

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Night harvested followed by gentle direct pressing, partial cold stabulation and temperature controlled fermentation.

History

  • Lovingly referred to as ‘Provence in a Glass' our flagship rosé wine was inspired by long, languid days on the Côte d'Azur. Brilliant powdery pink colour, with violet reflexes. Clean and expressive, displaying aromas of peach, lychee, passion fruit and flint.

Regional Information

  • Our award winning rosé wines have been crafted from some of the finest sun-drenched vineyards in the region, with excellent farming partners and bringing to bear our widely renowned blending skills. At Mirabeau, our focus is on creating delectable rosés that are a perfect partner to a vast assortment of foods and occasions.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Mirabeau,
  • Cotignac,
  • France.

Return to

  • Mirabeau,
  • Cotignac,
  • France.
  • www.maisonmirabeau.com

Net Contents

750ml

View all Rose Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very pleased with this rose. Incredible value when

5 stars

Very pleased with this rose. Incredible value when on offer.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here