Matthews Flour Stoneground Strong Wholegrain 1.5Kg

Poor quality control!
This is not reliable bread flour! Some has been only good for thickening sauces. I don't buy this anymore.
This and Mathews Dark Rye are excellent 20/10
Love this flour, I buy this and Mathews Dark Rye flour only, my two favourites by far, both are lovely. I never buy bread these days, I make myself a large flat bread or two each day in my air fryer which turn out very similar to naan bread depending on how thick I make them. With this four, very basic bread is extremely simple to make, tastes so lovely and crunchy. It takes me 20 minutes to make and cook my flat bread. Would hate to go back to shop bought bread now. I go through lots of this flour with my bread and never put weight on with it, never feel bloated with it 20/10
I've stopped buying regular flour now that I've se
I've stopped buying regular flour now that I've seen the difference using this in my loafs makes.
Having made a decision to not buy bread in Janaury
Having made a decision to not buy bread in Janaury, we purchased a selection of Matthews Flours from Tesco and have been so impressed. We mixed this with 50% Strong White and this produced a lovely loaf. Safe to say bread does not last long in our house currently!!
Delicious flavour loaf - highly recommend
Love this flour! Really delicious flavour. Lots of helpful tips on the Matthews website on how to use Wholegrain flour for sourdough baking.
Makes excellent bread.
Fabulous flour. High protein content, for a good dough. We use it 50/50 with Heygates flour (NOT sold by Tesco) for a really good sourdough bread.
Great for artisanal sourdough bread.
Excellent rise using a mature sourdough starter (2 years old and counting...). Beautiful taste and the best rise I've had so far without using a loaf tin. I experiment with mixtures of other flours, e.g. Matthews Cotswold Crunch, to vary the flavour. Having used many different flours over the years, e.g. Very Strong Canadian from a well-known supermarket, Matthews is the best in terms of taste and rise.
I've always used another well known make in my bre
I've always used another well known make in my bread maker but decided to give this a try. Jolly glad I did as it produces a far better far tastier and altogether a far more pleasing loaf with a much better rise. This is now my flour of choice and as I shall not be using the previous flour again I have given it away to my neighbour.
Excellent quality flour! Great rise and crispy c
Excellent quality flour! Great rise and crispy crust! I added lots of sunflower and pumpkin seeds for extra nutrician.
Good bread flour.
Makes very good bread.