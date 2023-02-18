We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Matthews Flour Stoneground Strong Wholegrain 1.5Kg

£2.30
£1.53/kg

Product Description

  • Stoneground Strong Wholegrain
  • Cotswold artisan flour
  • Love Wholegrain? Get 10% off our other wholegrains, Organics, Rye, Spelt, Emmer, Einkorn, Khorosan & Heritage wheats. Sign up to our Baking Club online for delivery to your door.
  • Our 100% wholegrain flour is traditionally stoneground milled using the whole wheat grain. We source naturally high protein wheat from our local Cotswold Grain Partnership to produce a superior 14% protein wholemeal flour. The natural high gluten produces beautiful wholemeal crusty bread with a unique rustic stoneground flavour...
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews Cotswold Flour mill is one of the last remaining family-owned specialist mills in the UK.
  • The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading in corn and seeds from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield in Oxfordshire.
  • The Matthews Cotswold flour mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 5th and 6th generation of Matthews. We continue to use traditional, authentic milling methods from our original 1912 building. Matthews Flour represents an important part of our local Cotswold farming heritage.
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton under Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of authentic quality, organic, healthy, continental and specialist Cotswold Flours.
  • Bake by hand or bread machine
  • 100% Wholemeal Flour
  • Milled in the Cotswolds
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Method
  • - Place the dry ingredients & fat in a mixing bowl fitted with a dough hook.
  • - Dissolve the yeast in the water and add to bowl. Mix for 8-10 minutes on a slow speed.
  • - Cover and rest for 30 - 40 minutes.
  • - Knock back the risen dough and mould to the required shape.
  • - Prove in a warm place until loaves double in size (approx 1 hour).
  • - Bake at 220°C for 30-40 minutes, or until the base sounds hollow when tapped. Transfer it to a wire rack to cool.

Name and address

Return to

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • 0X7 6BH.
  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1318kJ/331kcal
Fat2.20g
of which is saturates0.30g
Monounsaturates0.30g
Polyunsaturates1.00g
Carbohydrate63.90g
of which is sugars2.10g
Starch61.80g
Fibre9.00g
Protein14.00g
Salt0.003g
Poor quality control!

2 stars

This is not reliable bread flour! Some has been only good for thickening sauces. I don't buy this anymore.

This and Mathews Dark Rye are excellent 20/10

5 stars

Love this flour, I buy this and Mathews Dark Rye flour only, my two favourites by far, both are lovely. I never buy bread these days, I make myself a large flat bread or two each day in my air fryer which turn out very similar to naan bread depending on how thick I make them. With this four, very basic bread is extremely simple to make, tastes so lovely and crunchy. It takes me 20 minutes to make and cook my flat bread. Would hate to go back to shop bought bread now. I go through lots of this flour with my bread and never put weight on with it, never feel bloated with it 20/10

I've stopped buying regular flour now that I've se

5 stars

I've stopped buying regular flour now that I've seen the difference using this in my loafs makes.

Having made a decision to not buy bread in Janaury

5 stars

Having made a decision to not buy bread in Janaury, we purchased a selection of Matthews Flours from Tesco and have been so impressed. We mixed this with 50% Strong White and this produced a lovely loaf. Safe to say bread does not last long in our house currently!!

Delicious flavour loaf - highly recommend

5 stars

Love this flour! Really delicious flavour. Lots of helpful tips on the Matthews website on how to use Wholegrain flour for sourdough baking.

Makes excellent bread.

5 stars

Fabulous flour. High protein content, for a good dough. We use it 50/50 with Heygates flour (NOT sold by Tesco) for a really good sourdough bread.

Great for artisanal sourdough bread.

5 stars

Excellent rise using a mature sourdough starter (2 years old and counting...). Beautiful taste and the best rise I've had so far without using a loaf tin. I experiment with mixtures of other flours, e.g. Matthews Cotswold Crunch, to vary the flavour. Having used many different flours over the years, e.g. Very Strong Canadian from a well-known supermarket, Matthews is the best in terms of taste and rise.

I've always used another well known make in my bre

5 stars

I've always used another well known make in my bread maker but decided to give this a try. Jolly glad I did as it produces a far better far tastier and altogether a far more pleasing loaf with a much better rise. This is now my flour of choice and as I shall not be using the previous flour again I have given it away to my neighbour.

Excellent quality flour! Great rise and crispy c

5 stars

Excellent quality flour! Great rise and crispy crust! I added lots of sunflower and pumpkin seeds for extra nutrician.

Good bread flour.

5 stars

Makes very good bread.

